Daily Reading for Monday, September 11th, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday September 11, 2023Reading 1, Colossians 1:24-2:3
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:6-7, 9
Gospel, Luke 6:6-11
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Colossians 1:24-2:3
24 It makes me happy to be suffering for you now, and in my own body to make up all the hardships that still have to be undergone by Christ for the sake of his body, the Church,
25 of which I was made a servant with the responsibility towards you that God gave to me, that of completing God's message,
26 the message which was a mystery hidden for generations and centuries and has now been revealed to his holy people.
27 It was God's purpose to reveal to them how rich is the glory of this mystery among the gentiles; it is Christ among you, your hope of glory:
28 this is the Christ we are proclaiming, admonishing and instructing everyone in all wisdom, to make everyone perfect in Christ.
29 And it is for this reason that I labour, striving with his energy which works in me mightily.
1 I want you to know, then, what a struggle I am having on your behalf and on behalf of those in Laodicea, and on behalf of so many others who have never seen me face to face.
2 It is all to bind them together in love and to encourage their resolution until they are rich in the assurance of their complete understanding and have knowledge of the mystery of God
3 in which all the jewels of wisdom and knowledge are hidden.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:6-7, 9
6 He alone is my rock, my safety, my stronghold, so that I stand unwavering.
7 In God is my safety and my glory, the rock of my strength. In God is my refuge;
9 Ordinary people are a mere puff of wind, important people a delusion; set both on the scales together, and they are lighter than a puff of wind.
Gospel, Luke 6:6-11
6 Now on another Sabbath he went into the synagogue and began to teach, and a man was present, and his right hand was withered.
7 The scribes and the Pharisees were watching him to see if he would cure somebody on the Sabbath, hoping to find something to charge him with.
8 But he knew their thoughts; and he said to the man with the withered hand, 'Get up and stand out in the middle!' And he came forward and stood there.
9 Then Jesus said to them, 'I put it to you: is it permitted on the Sabbath to do good, or to do evil; to save life, or to destroy it?'
10 Then he looked round at them all and said to the man, 'Stretch out your hand.' He did so, and his hand was restored.
11 But they were furious and began to discuss the best way of dealing with Jesus.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
