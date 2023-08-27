Daily Reading for Sunday, August 27th, 2023

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Reading 1, Isaiah 22:15, 19-23 15 The Lord Yahweh Sabaoth says this: Go and find that steward, Shebna, the master of the palace: 19 I shall hound you from your office, I shall snatch you from your post 20 and, when that day comes, I shall summon my servant Eliakim son of Hilkiah. 21 I shall dress him in your tunic, I shall put your sash round his waist, I shall invest him with your authority; and he will be a father to the inhabitants of Jerusalem and to the House of Judah. 22 I shall place the key of David's palace on his shoulder; when he opens, no one will close, when he closes, no one will open. 23 I shall drive him like a nail into a firm place; and he will become a throne of glory for his family.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 6, 8 1 [Of David] I thank you, Yahweh, with all my heart, for you have listened to the cry I uttered. In the presence of angels I sing to you, 2 I bow down before your holy Temple. I praise your name for your faithful love and your constancy; your promises surpass even your fame. 3 You heard me on the day when I called, and you gave new strength to my heart. 6 Sublime as he is, Yahweh looks on the humble, the proud he picks out from afar. 8 Yahweh will do all things for me. Yahweh, your faithful love endures for ever, do not abandon what you have made.

Join Us in Prayer

Gospel, Matthew 16:13-20

13 When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi he put this question to his disciples, 'Who do people say the Son of man is?'

14 And they said, 'Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.'

15 'But you,' he said, 'who do you say I am?'

16 Then Simon Peter spoke up and said, 'You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.'

17 Jesus replied, 'Simon son of Jonah, you are a blessed man! Because it was no human agency that revealed this to you but my Father in heaven.

18 So I now say to you: You are Peter and on this rock I will build my community. And the gates of the underworld can never overpower it.

19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of Heaven: whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.'

20 Then he gave the disciples strict orders not to say to anyone that he was the Christ.

Reading 2, Romans 11:33-36

33 How rich and deep are the wisdom and the knowledge of God! We cannot reach to the root of his decisions or his ways.

34 Who has ever known the mind of the Lord? Who has ever been his adviser?

35 Who has given anything to him, so that his presents come only as a debt returned?

36 Everything there is comes from him and is caused by him and exists for him. To him be glory for ever! Amen.