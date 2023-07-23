Daily Reading for Sunday, July 23rd, 2023

Reading 1, Wisdom 12:13, 16-19 13 For there is no god, other than you, who cares for every one, to whom you have to prove that your sentences have been just. 16 For your strength is the basis of your saving justice, and your sovereignty over all makes you lenient to all. 17 You show your strength when people will not believe in your absolute power, and you confound any insolence in those who do know it. 18 But you, controlling your strength, are mild in judgement, and govern us with great lenience, for you have only to will, and your power is there. 19 By acting thus, you have taught your people that the upright must be kindly to his fellows, and you have given your children the good hope that after sins you will grant repentance.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 86:5-6, 9-10, 15-16 5 Lord, you are kind and forgiving, rich in faithful love for all who call upon you. 6 Yahweh, hear my prayer, listen to the sound of my pleading. 9 All nations will come and adore you, Lord, and give glory to your name. 10 For you are great and do marvellous deeds, you, God, and none other. 15 But you, Lord, God of tenderness and mercy, slow to anger, rich in faithful love and loyalty, 16 turn to me and pity me. Give to your servant your strength, to the child of your servant your saving help,

Gospel, Matthew 13:24-43

24 He put another parable before them, 'The kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a man who sowed good seed in his field.

25 While everybody was asleep his enemy came, sowed darnel all among the wheat, and made off.

26 When the new wheat sprouted and ripened, then the darnel appeared as well.

27 The owner's labourers went to him and said, "Sir, was it not good seed that you sowed in your field? If so, where does the darnel come from?"

28 He said to them, "Some enemy has done this." And the labourers said, "Do you want us to go and weed it out?"

29 But he said, "No, because when you weed out the darnel you might pull up the wheat with it.

30 Let them both grow till the harvest; and at harvest time I shall say to the reapers: First collect the darnel and tie it in bundles to be burnt, then gather the wheat into my barn." '

31 He put another parable before them, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed which a man took and sowed in his field.

32 It is the smallest of all the seeds, but when it has grown it is the biggest of shrubs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air can come and shelter in its branches.'

33 He told them another parable, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'

34 In all this Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables; indeed, he would never speak to them except in parables.

35 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet: I will speak to you in parables, unfold what has been hidden since the foundation of the world.

36 Then, leaving the crowds, he went to the house; and his disciples came to him and said, 'Explain to us the parable about the darnel in the field.'

37 He said in reply, 'The sower of the good seed is the Son of man.

38 The field is the world; the good seed is the subjects of the kingdom; the darnel, the subjects of the Evil One;

39 the enemy who sowed it, the devil; the harvest is the end of the world; the reapers are the angels.

40 Well then, just as the darnel is gathered up and burnt in the fire, so it will be at the end of time.

41 The Son of man will send his angels and they will gather out of his kingdom all causes of falling and all who do evil,

42 and throw them into the blazing furnace, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.

43 Then the upright will shine like the sun in the kingdom of their Father. Anyone who has ears should listen!

Reading 2, Romans 8:26-27

26 And as well as this, the Spirit too comes to help us in our weakness, for, when we do not know how to pray properly, then the Spirit personally makes our petitions for us in groans that cannot be put into words;

27 and he who can see into all hearts knows what the Spirit means because the prayers that the Spirit makes for God's holy people are always in accordance with the mind of God.