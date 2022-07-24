Daily Reading for Sunday, July 24th, 2022

Reading 1, Genesis 18:20-32 20 Then Yahweh said, 'The outcry against Sodom and Gomorrah is so great and their sin is so grave, 21 that I shall go down and see whether or not their actions are at all as the outcry reaching me would suggest. Then I shall know.' 22 While the men left there and went to Sodom, Yahweh remained in Abraham's presence. 23 Abraham stepped forward and said, 'Will you really destroy the upright with the guilty? 24 Suppose there are fifty upright people in the city. Will you really destroy it? Will you not spare the place for the sake of the fifty upright in it? 25 Do not think of doing such a thing: to put the upright to death with the guilty, so that upright and guilty fare alike! Is the judge of the whole world not to act justly?' 26 Yahweh replied, 'If I find fifty upright people in the city of Sodom, I will spare the whole place because of them.' 27 Abraham spoke up and said, 'It is presumptuous of me to speak to the Lord, I who am dust and ashes: 28 Suppose the fifty upright were five short? Would you destroy the whole city because of five?' 'No,' he replied, 'I shall not destroy it if I find forty-five there.' 29 Abraham persisted and said, 'Suppose there are forty to be found there?' 'I shall not do it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the forty.' 30 Abraham said, 'I hope the Lord will not be angry if I go on: Suppose there are only thirty to be found there?' 'I shall not do it,' he replied, 'if I find thirty there.' 31 He said, 'It is presumptuous of me to speak to the Lord: Suppose there are only twenty there?' 'I shall not destroy it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the twenty.' 32 He said, 'I trust my Lord will not be angry if I speak once more: perhaps there will only be ten.' 'I shall not destroy it,' he replied, 'for the sake of the ten.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 6-7, 7-8 1 [Of David] I thank you, Yahweh, with all my heart, for you have listened to the cry I uttered. In the presence of angels I sing to you, 2 I bow down before your holy Temple. I praise your name for your faithful love and your constancy; your promises surpass even your fame. 3 You heard me on the day when I called, and you gave new strength to my heart. 6 Sublime as he is, Yahweh looks on the humble, the proud he picks out from afar. 7 Though I live surrounded by trouble you give me life -- to my enemies' fury! You stretch out your right hand and save me, 8 Yahweh will do all things for me. Yahweh, your faithful love endures for ever, do not abandon what you have made.



Gospel, Luke 11:1-13

1 Now it happened that he was in a certain place praying, and when he had finished, one of his disciples said, 'Lord, teach us to pray, as John taught his disciples.'

2 He said to them, 'When you pray, this is what to say: Father, may your name be held holy, your kingdom come;

3 give us each day our daily bread, and forgive us our sins,

4 for we ourselves forgive each one who is in debt to us. And do not put us to the test.'

5 He also said to them, 'Suppose one of you has a friend and goes to him in the middle of the night to say, "My friend, lend me three loaves,

6 because a friend of mine on his travels has just arrived at my house and I have nothing to offer him;"

7 and the man answers from inside the house, "Do not bother me. The door is bolted now, and my children are with me in bed; I cannot get up to give it to you."

8 I tell you, if the man does not get up and give it to him for friendship's sake, persistence will make him get up and give his friend all he wants.

9 'So I say to you: Ask, and it will be given to you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.

10 For everyone who asks receives; everyone who searches finds; everyone who knocks will have the door opened.

11 What father among you, if his son asked for a fish, would hand him a snake?

12 Or if he asked for an egg, hand him a scorpion?

13 If you then, evil as you are, know how to give your children what is good, how much more will the heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him!'

Reading 2, Colossians 2:12-14

12 You have been buried with him by your baptism; by which, too, you have been raised up with him through your belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead.

13 You were dead, because you were sinners and uncircumcised in body: he has brought you to life with him, he has forgiven us every one of our sins.

14 He has wiped out the record of our debt to the Law, which stood against us; he has destroyed it by nailing it to the cross;