Daily Reading for Thursday, October 29th, 2020

Reading 1, Ephesians 6:10-20

10 Finally, grow strong in the Lord, with the strength of his power.

11 Put on the full armour of God so as to be able to resist the devil's tactics.

12 For it is not against human enemies that we have to struggle, but against the principalities and the ruling forces who are masters of the darkness in this world, the spirits of evil in the heavens.

13 That is why you must take up all God's armour, or you will not be able to put up any resistance on the evil day, or stand your ground even though you exert yourselves to the full.

14 So stand your ground, with truth a belt round your waist, and uprightness a breastplate,

15 wearing for shoes on your feet the eagerness to spread the gospel of peace

16 and always carrying the shield of faith so that you can use it to quench the burning arrows of the Evil One.

17 And then you must take salvation as your helmet and the sword of the Spirit, that is, the word of God.

18 In all your prayer and entreaty keep praying in the Spirit on every possible occasion. Never get tired of staying awake to pray for all God's holy people,

19 and pray for me to be given an opportunity to open my mouth and fearlessly make known the mystery of the gospel

20 of which I am an ambassador in chains; pray that in proclaiming it I may speak as fearlessly as I ought to.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10

1 [Of David] Blessed be Yahweh, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle,

2 my faithful love, my bastion, my citadel, my Saviour; I shelter behind him, my shield, he makes the peoples submit to me.

9 God, I sing to you a new song, I play to you on the ten-stringed lyre,

10 for you give kings their victories, you rescue your servant David. From the sword of evil