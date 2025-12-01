 Skip to content
Daily Reading for Wednesday, December 10th, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 40:25-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8, 10
Gospel, Matthew 11:28-30
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Isaiah 40:25-31

25 'To whom can you compare me, or who is my equal?' says the Holy One.

26 Lift your eyes and look: he who created these things leads out their army in order, summoning each of them by name. So mighty is his power, so great his strength, that not one fails to answer.

27 How can you say, Jacob, how can you repeat, Israel, 'My way is hidden from Yahweh, my rights are ignored by my God'?

28 Did you not know? Had you not heard? Yahweh is the everlasting God, he created the remotest parts of the earth. He does not grow tired or weary, his understanding is beyond fathoming.

29 He gives strength to the weary, he strengthens the powerless.

30 Youths grow tired and weary, the young stumble and fall,

31 but those who hope in Yahweh will regain their strength, they will sprout wings like eagles, though they run they will not grow weary, though they walk they will never tire.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8, 10

1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name;

2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness.

3 He forgives all your offences, cures all your diseases,

4 he redeems your life from the abyss, crowns you with faithful love and tenderness;

8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger and rich in faithful love;

10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences.


Gospel, Matthew 11:28-30

28 'Come to me, all you who labour and are overburdened, and I will give you rest.

29 Shoulder my yoke and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.

30 Yes, my yoke is easy and my burden light.'


