Prayer of the Day for Monday, August 26

A Prayer to Holy Guardian Angels

Heavenly Father,

Your infinite love for us has chosen a blessed angel in

heaven

and appointed him our guide during this earthly

pilgrimage.

Accept our thanks for so great a blessing.

Grant that we may experience the assistance

of our holy protector in all our necessities.

And you, holy, loving angel and guide,

watch over us with all the tenderness of your angelic

heart.

Keep us always on the way that leads to heaven,

and cease not to pray for us

until we have attained our final destiny, eternal

salvation.

Then we shall love You for all eternity.

We shall praise and glorify You unceasingly

for all the good You have done for us while here on earth.

Especially be a faithful and watchful protector of our

children.

Take our place, and supply what may be wanting to us

through human frailty, short-sightedness, or sinful

neglect.

Lighten, O you perfect servants of God, our heavy task.

Guide our children,

that they may become like unto Jesus,

may imitate Him faithfully,

and persevere till they attain eternal life.



Amen