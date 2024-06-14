Prayer of the Day for Friday, June 14

Prayer for America

Father, once again we are reminded that any security we have as individuals and as a nation comes only from the abiding hope and trust we have in You.



Once again, we are cut to the heart

at the loss of life and damage to peace

that we have suffered as a nation.



So, Father, today we come to You

and we seek Your peace for the families and victims of the

horrible tragedy.

For those still lost in the rubble of destruction,

we ask for the safety of Your hand.

For those consumed by worry and fear

as they try to locate missing loved ones,

we ask for the comforting presence of Your Spirit.



We seek Your peace for the emergency workers,

that You would guard their lives

as they seek to guard the lives of others.

Give them the wisdom they need to perform their duties

above and beyond the levels of their training.



And Father, we seek Your peace for our nation and our

world.

In the midst of our questions and uncertainty,

we recognize that the unknown details of this day

are already in Your grasp.

We know You sent Your Son as the Prince of Peace

and even this day falls under His command.

Help us to find the strength and comfort we need as a

nation

to continue to humble ourselves,

pray and seek Your face for a new day in America

and a new hope for our world.



"Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you." [2 Thess. 3:16]