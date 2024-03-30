Prayer of the Day for Saturday, March 30

Prayer for a Holy Church and Priests

O my Jesus,

I beg You on behalf of the whole Church:

Grant it love and the light of Your Spirit

and give power to the words of priests

so that hardened hearts might be brought to repentance

and return to You, O Lord.



Lord, give us holy priests;

You Yourself maintain them in holiness.

O Divine and Great High Priest,

may the power of Your mercy accompany them everywhere

and protect them from the devil's traps and snares

which are continually being set for the souls of priests.

May the power of Your mercy, O Lord,

shatter and bring to naught

all that might tarnish the sanctity of priests,

for You can do all things.

I ask You, Jesus,

for a special blessing

and for light for the priests

before whom I will make my confessions throughout my lifetime.



Amen.

