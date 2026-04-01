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Daily Reading for Sunday, April 12th, 2026
Daily Reading for Sunday April 12, 2026Reading 1, Acts 2:42-47
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24
Gospel, John 20:19-31
Reading 2, First Peter 1:3-9
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Reading 1, Acts 2:42-47
42 These remained faithful to the teaching of the apostles, to the brotherhood, to the breaking of bread and to the prayers.
43 And everyone was filled with awe; the apostles worked many signs and miracles.
44 And all who shared the faith owned everything in common;
45 they sold their goods and possessions and distributed the proceeds among themselves according to what each one needed.
46 Each day, with one heart, they regularly went to the Temple but met in their houses for the breaking of bread; they shared their food gladly and generously;
47 they praised God and were looked up to by everyone. Day by day the Lord added to their community those destined to be saved.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:2-4, 13-15, 22-24
2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'
3 Let the House of Aaron say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'
4 Let those who fear Yahweh say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'
13 I was pushed hard, to make me fall, but Yahweh came to my help.
14 Yahweh is my strength and my song, he has been my Saviour.
15 Shouts of joy and salvation, in the tents of the upright, 'Yahweh's right hand is triumphant,
22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;
23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it.
24 This is the day which Yahweh has made, a day for us to rejoice and be glad.
Gospel, John 20:19-31
19 In the evening of that same day, the first day of the week, the doors were closed in the room where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews. Jesus came and stood among them. He said to them, 'Peace be with you,'
20 and, after saying this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples were filled with joy at seeing the Lord,
21 and he said to them again, 'Peace be with you. 'As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.'
22 After saying this he breathed on them and said: Receive the Holy Spirit.
23 If you forgive anyone's sins, they are forgiven; if you retain anyone's sins, they are retained.
24 Thomas, called the Twin, who was one of the Twelve, was not with them when Jesus came.
25 So the other disciples said to him, 'We have seen the Lord,' but he answered, 'Unless I can see the holes that the nails made in his hands and can put my finger into the holes they made, and unless I can put my hand into his side, I refuse to believe.'
26 Eight days later the disciples were in the house again and Thomas was with them. The doors were closed, but Jesus came in and stood among them. 'Peace be with you,' he said.
27 Then he spoke to Thomas, 'Put your finger here; look, here are my hands. Give me your hand; put it into my side. Do not be unbelieving any more but believe.'
28 Thomas replied, 'My Lord and my God!'
29 Jesus said to him: You believe because you can see me. Blessed are those who have not seen and yet believe.
30 There were many other signs that Jesus worked in the sight of the disciples, but they are not recorded in this book.
31 These are recorded so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing this you may have life through his name.
Reading 2, First Peter 1:3-9
3 Blessed be God the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who in his great mercy has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead
4 and into a heritage that can never be spoilt or soiled and never fade away. It is reserved in heaven for you
5 who are being kept safe by God's power through faith until the salvation which has been prepared is revealed at the final point of time.
6 This is a great joy to you, even though for a short time yet you must bear all sorts of trials;
7 so that the worth of your faith, more valuable than gold, which is perishable even if it has been tested by fire, may be proved -- to your praise and honour when Jesus Christ is revealed.
8 You have not seen him, yet you love him; and still without seeing him you believe in him and so are already filled with a joy so glorious that it cannot be described;
9 and you are sure of the goal of your faith, that is, the salvation of your souls.
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Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 14-15, 16-18, 19-21
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