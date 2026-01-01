 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Monday, May 11th, 2026

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Monday, May 11th, 2026 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Monday May 11, 2026

Reading 1, Acts 16:11-15
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, John 15:26-16:4
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Acts 16:11-15

11 Sailing from Troas we made a straight run for Samothrace; the next day for Neapolis,

12 and from there for Philippi, a Roman colony and the principal city of that district of Macedonia.

13 After a few days in this city we went outside the gates beside a river as it was the Sabbath and this was a customary place for prayer. We sat down and preached to the women who had come to the meeting.

14 One of these women was called Lydia, a woman from the town of Thyatira who was in the purple-dye trade, and who revered God. She listened to us, and the Lord opened her heart to accept what Paul was saying.

15 After she and her household had been baptised she kept urging us, 'If you judge me a true believer in the Lord,' she said, 'come and stay with us.' And she would take no refusal.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9

1 Alleluia! Sing a new song to Yahweh: his praise in the assembly of the faithful!

2 Israel shall rejoice in its Maker, the children of Zion delight in their king;

3 they shall dance in praise of his name, play to him on tambourines and harp!

4 For Yahweh loves his people, he will crown the humble with salvation.

5 The faithful exult in glory, shout for joy as they worship him,

6 praising God to the heights with their voices, a two-edged sword in their hands,

9 to execute on them the judgement passed -- to the honour of all his faithful.


Gospel, John 15:26-16:4

26 When the Paraclete comes, whom I shall send to you from the Father, the Spirit of truth who issues from the Father, he will be my witness.

27 And you too will be witnesses, because you have been with me from the beginning.

1 I have told you all this so that you may not fall away.

2 They will expel you from the synagogues, and indeed the time is coming when anyone who kills you will think he is doing a holy service to God.

3 They will do these things because they have never known either the Father or me.

4 But I have told you all this, so that when the time for it comes you may remember that I told you. I did not tell you this from the beginning, because I was with you;


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
May 2026
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

More Bible

Some children just need to know they’re not alone...
Watch 'Jessie’s Story: A Heart Changed by Faith'


Donate Now
Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Keep Catholic Online School Free

Keep Catholic Online School Free

Come Grow With Us
Sign up and walk the Catholic journey with millions around the world.
Receive inspiring emails on saints, daily readings, and free faith-building resources—no cost, ever.

Some children just need to know they’re not alone...
Watch 'Jessie’s Story: A Heart Changed by Faith'


Donate Now
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

A Mother’s Love Reflects the Heart of God

Congress, you thieving, incompetent reprobates — North Carolina just caught you red-handed.

Mother’s Day and the Gift of Mary as Mother
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Celebrate the Month of Mary | 15% OFF Catholic Gifts

Celebrate the Month of Mary | 15% OFF Catholic Gifts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.