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Daily Reading for Sunday, May 31st, 2026
Daily Reading for Sunday May 31, 2026Reading 1, Exodus 34:4-6, 8-9
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
Gospel, John 3:16-18
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 13:11-13
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Reading 1, Exodus 34:4-6, 8-9
4 So he cut two tablets of stone like the first and, with the two tablets of stone in his hands, Moses went up Mount Sinai in the early morning as Yahweh had ordered.
5 And Yahweh descended in a cloud and stood with him there and pronounced the name Yahweh.
6 Then Yahweh passed before him and called out, 'Yahweh, Yahweh, God of tenderness and compassion, slow to anger, rich in faithful love and constancy,
8 Moses immediately bowed to the ground in worship,
9 then he said, 'If indeed I do enjoy your favour, please, my Lord, come with us, although they are an obstinate people; and forgive our faults and sins, and adopt us as your heritage.'
Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:52, 53, 54, 55, 56
52 May you be blessed, Lord, God of our ancestors, be praised and extolled for ever. Blessed be your glorious and holy name, praised and extolled for ever.
53 May you be blessed in the Temple of your sacred glory, exalted and glorified above all for ever:
54 blessed on the throne of your kingdom, exalted above all, glorified for ever:
55 blessed are you who fathom the abyss, enthroned on the winged creatures, praised and exalted above all for ever:
Gospel, John 3:16-18
16 For this is how God loved the world: he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life.
17 For God sent his Son into the world not to judge the world, but so that through him the world might be saved.
18 No one who believes in him will be judged; but whoever does not believe is judged already, because that person does not believe in the Name of God's only Son.
Reading 2, Second Corinthians 13:11-13
11 To end then, brothers, we wish you joy; try to grow perfect; encourage one another; have a common mind and live in peace, and the God of love and peace will be with you.
12 Greet one another with the holy kiss. All God's holy people send you their greetings.
13 The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.
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Reading for May 30th, 2026Reading 1, Jude 1:17, 20-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 63:2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Mark 11:27-33
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