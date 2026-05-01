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Daily Reading for Monday, June 1st, 2026

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Daily Reading for Monday June 1, 2026

Reading 1, Second Peter 1:2-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 91:1-2, 14-15, 15-16
Gospel, Mark 12:1-12
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Reading 1, Second Peter 1:2-7

2 Grace and peace be yours in abundance through the knowledge of our Lord.

3 By his divine power, he has lavished on us all the things we need for life and for true devotion, through the knowledge of him who has called us by his own glory and goodness.

4 Through these, the greatest and priceless promises have been lavished on us, that through them you should share the divine nature and escape the corruption rife in the world through disordered passion.

5 With this in view, do your utmost to support your faith with goodness, goodness with understanding,

6 understanding with self-control, self-control with perseverance, perseverance with devotion,

7 devotion with kindness to the brothers, and kindness to the brothers with love.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 91:1-2, 14-15, 15-16

1 You who live in the secret place of Elyon, spend your nights in the shelter of Shaddai,

2 saying to Yahweh, 'My refuge, my fortress, my God in whom I trust!'

14 'Since he clings to me I rescue him, I raise him high, since he acknowledges my name.

15 He calls to me and I answer him: in distress I am at his side, I rescue him and bring him honour.

16 I shall satisfy him with long life, and grant him to see my salvation.'


Gospel, Mark 12:1-12

1 He went on to speak to them in parables, 'A man planted a vineyard; he fenced it round, dug out a trough for the winepress and built a tower; then he leased it to tenants and went abroad.

2 When the time came, he sent a servant to the tenants to collect from them his share of the produce of the vineyard.

3 But they seized the man, thrashed him and sent him away empty handed.

4 Next he sent another servant to them; him they beat about the head and treated shamefully.

5 And he sent another and him they killed; then a number of others, and they thrashed some and killed the rest.

6 He had still someone left: his beloved son. He sent him to them last of all, thinking, "They will respect my son."

7 But those tenants said to each other, "This is the heir. Come on, let us kill him, and the inheritance will be ours."

8 So they seized him and killed him and threw him out of the vineyard.

9 Now what will the owner of the vineyard do? He will come and make an end of the tenants and give the vineyard to others.

10 Have you not read this text of scripture: The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;

11 this is the Lord's doing, and we marvel at it ?'

12 And they would have liked to arrest him, because they realised that the parable was aimed at them, but they were afraid of the crowds. So they left him alone and went away.


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