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Daily Reading for Friday, May 29th, 2026
Daily Reading for Friday May 29, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 4:7-13
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:10, 11-12, 13
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
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Reading 1, First Peter 4:7-13
7 The end of all things is near, so keep your minds calm and sober for prayer.
8 Above all preserve an intense love for each other, since love covers over many a sin.
9 Welcome each other into your houses without grumbling.
10 Each one of you has received a special grace, so, like good stewards responsible for all these varied graces of God, put it at the service of others.
11 If anyone is a speaker, let it be as the words of God, if anyone serves, let it be as in strength granted by God; so that in everything God may receive the glory, through Jesus Christ, since to him alone belong all glory and power for ever and ever. Amen.
12 My dear friends, do not be taken aback at the testing by fire which is taking place among you, as though something strange were happening to you;
13 but in so far as you share in the sufferings of Christ, be glad, so that you may enjoy a much greater gladness when his glory is revealed.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:10, 11-12, 13
10 Say among the nations, 'Yahweh is king.' The world is set firm, it cannot be moved. He will judge the nations with justice.
11 Let the heavens rejoice and earth be glad! Let the sea thunder, and all it holds!
12 Let the countryside exult, and all that is in it, and all the trees of the forest cry out for joy,
13 at Yahweh's approach, for he is coming, coming to judge the earth; he will judge the world with saving justice, and the nations with constancy.
Gospel, Mark 11:11-26
11 He entered Jerusalem and went into the Temple; and when he had surveyed it all, as it was late by now, he went out to Bethany with the Twelve.
12 Next day as they were leaving Bethany, he felt hungry.
13 Seeing a fig tree in leaf some distance away, he went to see if he could find any fruit on it, but when he came up to it he found nothing but leaves; for it was not the season for figs.
14 And he addressed the fig tree, 'May no one ever eat fruit from you again.' And his disciples heard him say this.
15 So they reached Jerusalem and he went into the Temple and began driving out the men selling and buying there; he upset the tables of the money changers and the seats of the dove sellers.
16 Nor would he allow anyone to carry anything through the Temple.
17 And he taught them and said, 'Does not scripture say: My house will be called a house of prayer for all peoples? But you have turned it into a bandits' den.'
18 This came to the ears of the chief priests and the scribes, and they tried to find some way of doing away with him; they were afraid of him because the people were carried away by his teaching.
19 And when evening came he went out of the city.
20 Next morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree withered to the roots.
21 Peter remembered. 'Look, Rabbi,' he said to Jesus, 'the fig tree that you cursed has withered away.'
22 Jesus answered, 'Have faith in God.
23 In truth I tell you, if anyone says to this mountain, "Be pulled up and thrown into the sea," with no doubt in his heart, but believing that what he says will happen, it will be done for him.
24 I tell you, therefore, everything you ask and pray for, believe that you have it already, and it will be yours.
25 And when you stand in prayer, forgive whatever you have against anybody, soyour Father in heaven may forgive your failings too.'
26 * [11:26] This verse, which reads, "But if you do not forgive, neither will your heavenly Father forgive your transgressions," is omitted in the best manuscripts. It was probably added by copyists under the influence of Mt 6:15. (USCCB)
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