Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 26th, 2026
Daily Reading for Tuesday May 26, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 1:10-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Peter 1:10-16
10 This salvation was the subject of the search and investigation of the prophets who spoke of the grace you were to receive,
11 searching out the time and circumstances for which the Spirit of Christ, bearing witness in them, was revealing the sufferings of Christ and the glories to follow them.
12 It was revealed to them that it was for your sake and not their own that they were acting as servants delivering the message which has now been announced to you by those who preached to you the gospel through the Holy Spirit sent from heaven. Even the angels long to catch a glimpse of these things.
13 Your minds, then, must be sober and ready for action; put all your hope in the grace brought to you by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
14 Do not allow yourselves to be shaped by the passions of your old ignorance,
15 but as obedient children, be yourselves holy in all your activity, after the model of the Holy One who calls us,
16 since scripture says, 'Be holy, for I am holy.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
28 Peter took this up. 'Look,' he said to him, 'we have left everything and followed you.'
29 Jesus said, 'In truth I tell you, there is no one who has left house, brothers, sisters, mother, father, children or land for my sake and for the sake of the gospel
30 who will not receive a hundred times as much, houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and land -- and persecutions too -- now in this present time and, in the world to come, eternal life.
31 Many who are first will be last, and the last, first.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Sister Sara just dropped the truth about the future of Catholic education… and It’s Not What You Think
Reading for May 25th, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 1:3-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 5-6, 9, 10
Gospel, Mark 10:17-27
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Come Grow With Us
Sign up and walk the Catholic journey with millions around the world.
Receive inspiring emails on saints, daily readings, and free faith-building resources—no cost, ever.
Sister Sara just dropped the truth about the future of Catholic education… and It’s Not What You Think
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Ash Wednesday
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Pentecost, the Holy Spirit, and the Defense of Life
California’s Real Gas Tax Just Hit $1.25 a Gallon — And Democrats Call This “Progress”
Happy Birthday, Catholic Church! Celebrating Pentecost, the Day the Church Was Born
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.