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Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 26th, 2026

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Daily Reading for Tuesday May 26, 2026

Reading 1, First Peter 1:10-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, Mark 10:28-31
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Reading 1, First Peter 1:10-16

10 This salvation was the subject of the search and investigation of the prophets who spoke of the grace you were to receive,

11 searching out the time and circumstances for which the Spirit of Christ, bearing witness in them, was revealing the sufferings of Christ and the glories to follow them.

12 It was revealed to them that it was for your sake and not their own that they were acting as servants delivering the message which has now been announced to you by those who preached to you the gospel through the Holy Spirit sent from heaven. Even the angels long to catch a glimpse of these things.

13 Your minds, then, must be sober and ready for action; put all your hope in the grace brought to you by the revelation of Jesus Christ.

14 Do not allow yourselves to be shaped by the passions of your old ignorance,

15 but as obedient children, be yourselves holy in all your activity, after the model of the Holy One who calls us,

16 since scripture says, 'Be holy, for I am holy.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!


Gospel, Mark 10:28-31

28 Peter took this up. 'Look,' he said to him, 'we have left everything and followed you.'

29 Jesus said, 'In truth I tell you, there is no one who has left house, brothers, sisters, mother, father, children or land for my sake and for the sake of the gospel

30 who will not receive a hundred times as much, houses, brothers, sisters, mothers, children and land -- and persecutions too -- now in this present time and, in the world to come, eternal life.

31 Many who are first will be last, and the last, first.'


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May 2026
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