Daily Reading for Thursday, May 28th, 2026
Daily Reading for Thursday May 28, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 2:2-5, 9-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
Gospel, Mark 10:46-52
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Reading 1, First Peter 2:2-5, 9-12
2 Like new-born babies all your longing should be for milk -- the unadulterated spiritual milk -- which will help you to grow up to salvation,
3 at any rate if you have tasted that the Lord is good .
4 He is the living stone, rejected by human beings but chosen by God and precious to him; set yourselves close to him
5 so that you, too, may be living stones making a spiritual house as a holy priesthood to offer the spiritual sacrifices made acceptable to God through Jesus Christ.
9 But you are a chosen race, a kingdom of priests, a holy nation, a people to be a personal possession to sing the praises of God who called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light.
10 Once you were a non-people and now you are the People of God; once you were outside his pity; now you have received pity.
11 I urge you, my dear friends, as strangers and nomads, to keep yourselves free from the disordered natural inclinations that attack the soul.
12 Always behave honourably among gentiles so that they can see for themselves what moral lives you lead, and when the day of reckoning comes, give thanks to God for the things which now make them denounce you as criminals.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:2, 3, 4, 5
2 serve Yahweh with gladness, come into his presence with songs of joy!
3 Be sure that Yahweh is God, he made us, we belong to him, his people, the flock of his sheepfold.
4 Come within his gates giving thanks, to his courts singing praise, give thanks to him and bless his name!
5 For Yahweh is good, his faithful love is everlasting, his constancy from age to age.
Gospel, Mark 10:46-52
46 They reached Jericho; and as he left Jericho with his disciples and a great crowd, Bartimaeus -- that is, the son of Timaeus -- a blind beggar, was sitting at the side of the road.
47 When he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to shout and cry out, 'Son of David, Jesus, have pity on me.'
48 And many of them scolded him and told him to keep quiet, but he only shouted all the louder, 'Son of David, have pity on me.'
49 Jesus stopped and said, 'Call him here.' So they called the blind man over. 'Courage,' they said, 'get up; he is calling you.'
50 So throwing off his cloak, he jumped up and went to Jesus.
51 Then Jesus spoke, 'What do you want me to do for you?' The blind man said to him, 'Rabbuni, let me see again.'
52 Jesus said to him, 'Go; your faith has saved you.' And at once his sight returned and he followed him along the road.
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Reading for May 27th, 2026Reading 1, First Peter 1:18-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 147:12-13, 14-15, 19-20
Gospel, Mark 10:32-45
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