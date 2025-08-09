Daily Reading for Saturday, August 9th, 2025

Reading 1, Deuteronomy 6:4-13

4 'Listen, Israel: Yahweh our God is the one, the only Yahweh.

5 You must love Yahweh your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your strength.

6 Let the words I enjoin on you today stay in your heart.

7 You shall tell them to your children, and keep on telling them, when you are sitting at home, when you are out and about, when you are lying down and when you are standing up;

8 you must fasten them on your hand as a sign and on your forehead as a headband;

9 you must write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates.

10 'When Yahweh has brought you into the country which he swore to your ancestors Abraham, Isaac and Jacob that he would give you, with great and prosperous cities you have not built,

11 with houses full of good things you have not provided, with wells you have not dug, with vineyards and olive trees you have not planted, and then, when you have eaten as much as you want,

12 be careful you do not forget Yahweh who has brought you out of Egypt, out of the place of slave-labour.

13 Yahweh your God is the one you must fear, him alone you must serve, his is the name by which you must swear.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 18:2-3, 3-4, 47, 51

2 Yahweh is my rock and my fortress, my deliverer is my God. I take refuge in him, my rock, my shield, my saving strength, my stronghold, my place of refuge.

3 I call to Yahweh who is worthy of praise, and I am saved from my foes.

4 With Death's breakers closing in on me, Belial's torrents ready to swallow me,

47 the God who gives me vengeance, and subjects whole peoples to me,