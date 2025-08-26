Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025
Daily Reading for Tuesday August 26, 2025Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-5
Gospel, Matthew 23:23-26
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:1-8
1 You know yourselves, my brothers, that our visit to you has not been pointless.
2 Although, as you know, we had received rough treatment and insults at Philippi, God gave us the courage to speak his gospel to you fearlessly, in spite of great opposition.
3 Our encouragement to you does not come from any delusion or impure motives or trickery.
4 No, God has approved us to be entrusted with the gospel, and this is how we preach, seeking to please not human beings but God who tests our hearts.
5 Indeed, we have never acted with the thought of flattering anyone, as you know, nor as an excuse for greed, God is our witness;
6 nor have we ever looked for honour from human beings, either from you or anybody else,
7 when we could have imposed ourselves on you with full weight, as apostles of Christ. Instead, we lived unassumingly among you. Like a mother feeding and looking after her children,
8 we felt so devoted to you, that we would have been happy to share with you not only the gospel of God, but also our own lives, so dear had you become.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-5
1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,
2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.
3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.
4 A word is not yet on my tongue before you, Yahweh, know all about it.
5 You fence me in, behind and in front, you have laid your hand upon me.
Gospel, Matthew 23:23-26
23 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You pay your tithe of mint and dill and cummin and have neglected the weightier matters of the Law-justice, mercy, good faith! These you should have practised, those not neglected.
24 You blind guides, straining out gnats and swallowing camels!
25 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of cup and dish and leave the inside full of extortion and intemperance.
26 Blind Pharisee! Clean the inside of cup and dish first so that it and the outside are both clean.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for August 25th, 2025Reading 1, First Thessalonians 1:2-5, 8-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 149:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 9
Gospel, Matthew 23:13-22
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Enough Is Enough: Why Taylor Swift Symbolizes the Idolatry of Wealth
Crowned with Grace: Understanding the Queenship of Mary
Gaza Officially in Famine, U.N. Warns of ‘Failure of Humanity’
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- St. Teresa of Jesus Jornet Ibars: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- A Prayer to Holy Guardian Angels: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- Daily Readings for Monday, August 25, 2025
- St. Louis King of France: Saint of the Day for Monday, August 25, 2025
- Husband's Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Monday, August 25, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.