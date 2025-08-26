 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, August 26th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday August 26, 2025

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-5
Gospel, Matthew 23:23-26
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 2:1-8

1 You know yourselves, my brothers, that our visit to you has not been pointless.

2 Although, as you know, we had received rough treatment and insults at Philippi, God gave us the courage to speak his gospel to you fearlessly, in spite of great opposition.

3 Our encouragement to you does not come from any delusion or impure motives or trickery.

4 No, God has approved us to be entrusted with the gospel, and this is how we preach, seeking to please not human beings but God who tests our hearts.

5 Indeed, we have never acted with the thought of flattering anyone, as you know, nor as an excuse for greed, God is our witness;

6 nor have we ever looked for honour from human beings, either from you or anybody else,

7 when we could have imposed ourselves on you with full weight, as apostles of Christ. Instead, we lived unassumingly among you. Like a mother feeding and looking after her children,

8 we felt so devoted to you, that we would have been happy to share with you not only the gospel of God, but also our own lives, so dear had you become.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 4-5

1 [For the choirmaster Of David Psalm] Yahweh, you examine me and know me,

2 you know when I sit, when I rise, you understand my thoughts from afar.

3 You watch when I walk or lie down, you know every detail of my conduct.

4 A word is not yet on my tongue before you, Yahweh, know all about it.

5 You fence me in, behind and in front, you have laid your hand upon me.


Gospel, Matthew 23:23-26

23 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You pay your tithe of mint and dill and cummin and have neglected the weightier matters of the Law-justice, mercy, good faith! These you should have practised, those not neglected.

24 You blind guides, straining out gnats and swallowing camels!

25 'Alas for you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You clean the outside of cup and dish and leave the inside full of extortion and intemperance.

26 Blind Pharisee! Clean the inside of cup and dish first so that it and the outside are both clean.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
August 2025
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

More Bible

Read Catholic Online News for Truth Uncensored News

Read Catholic Online News for Truth Uncensored News

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

Enough Is Enough: Why Taylor Swift Symbolizes the Idolatry of Wealth

Crowned with Grace: Understanding the Queenship of Mary

Gaza Officially in Famine, U.N. Warns of ‘Failure of Humanity’

Daily Catholic

Experience the Gospel come alive | Visit Journey with the Messiah Today

Experience the Gospel come alive | Visit Journey with the Messiah Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.