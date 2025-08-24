 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Sunday, August 24th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, August 24th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday August 24, 2025

Reading 1, Isaiah 66:18-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 117:1, 2
Gospel, Luke 13:22-30
Reading 2, Hebrews 12:5-7, 11-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Isaiah 66:18-21

18 I am coming to gather every nation and every language. They will come to witness my glory.

19 I shall give them a sign and send some of their survivors to the nations: to Tarshish, Put, Lud, Meshech, Tubal and Javan, to the distant coasts and islands that have never heard of me or seen my glory. They will proclaim my glory to the nations,

20 and from all the nations they will bring all your brothers as an offering to Yahweh, on horses, in chariots, in litters, on mules and on camels, to my holy mountain, Jerusalem, Yahweh says, like Israelites bringing offerings in clean vessels to Yahweh's house.

21 And some of them I shall make into priests and Levites, Yahweh says.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 117:1, 2

1 Alleluia! Praise Yahweh, all nations, extol him, all peoples,

2 for his faithful love is strong and his constancy never-ending.


Gospel, Luke 13:22-30

22 Through towns and villages he went teaching, making his way to Jerusalem.

23 Someone said to him, 'Sir, will there be only a few saved?' He said to them,

24 'Try your hardest to enter by the narrow door, because, I tell you, many will try to enter and will not succeed.

25 'Once the master of the house has got up and locked the door, you may find yourself standing outside knocking on the door, saying, "Lord, open to us," but he will answer, "I do not know where you come from."

26 Then you will start saying, "We once ate and drank in your company; you taught in our streets,"

27 but he will reply, "I do not know where you come from; away from me, all evil doers!"

28 'Then there will be weeping and grinding of teeth, when you see Abraham and Isaac and Jacob and all the prophets in the kingdom of God, and yourselves thrown out.

29 And people from east and west, from north and south, will come and sit down at the feast in the kingdom of God.

30 'Look, there are those now last who will be first, and those now first who will be last.'


Reading 2, Hebrews 12:5-7, 11-13

5 Have you forgotten that encouraging text in which you are addressed as sons? My son, do not scorn correction from the Lord, do not resent his training,

6 for the Lord trains those he loves, and chastises every son he accepts.

7 Perseverance is part of your training; God is treating you as his sons. Has there ever been any son whose father did not train him?

11 Of course, any discipline is at the time a matter for grief, not joy; but later, in those who have undergone it, it bears fruit in peace and uprightness.

12 So steady all weary hands and trembling knees

13 and make your crooked paths straight; then the injured limb will not be maimed, it will get better instead.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
August 2025
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31
Take a Stand with Us | Fight for the Children

Take a Stand with Us | Fight for the Children

More Bible

Download the New Catholic Online School App Today!

Download the New Catholic Online School App Today!

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

Enough Is Enough: Why Taylor Swift Symbolizes the Idolatry of Wealth

Crowned with Grace: Understanding the Queenship of Mary

Gaza Officially in Famine, U.N. Warns of ‘Failure of Humanity’

Daily Catholic

Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.