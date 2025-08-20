Daily Reading for Wednesday, August 20th, 2025

Reading 1, Judges 9:6-15

6 All the leading men of Shechem and all Beth-Millo then met and proclaimed Abimelech king at the oak of the cultic stone at Shechem.

7 News of this was brought to Jotham. He went and stood on the top of Mount Gerizim and shouted at the top of his voice: Hear me, leaders of Shechem, so that God may also hear you!

8 One day the trees went out to anoint a king to rule them. They said to the olive tree, 'Be our king!'

9 The olive tree replied, 'Must I forgo my oil which gives honour to gods and men, to stand and sway over the trees?'

10 Then the trees said to the fig tree, 'You come and be our king!'

11 The fig tree replied, 'Must I forgo my sweetness, forgo my excellent fruit, to go and sway over the trees?'

12 Then the trees said to the vine, 'You come and be our king!'

13 The vine replied, 'Must I forgo my wine which cheers gods and men, to go and sway over the trees?'

14 Then the trees all said to the thorn bush, 'You come and be our king!'

15 And the thorn bush replied to the trees, 'If you are anointing me in good faith to be your king, come and shelter in my shade. But, if not, fire will come out of the thorn bush and devour the cedars of Lebanon.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 21:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 You have granted him his heart's desire, not denied him the prayer of his lips.

3 For you come to meet him with blessings of prosperity, put a crown of pure gold on his head.

4 He has asked for life, you have given it him, length of days for ever and ever.

5 Great his glory through your saving help; you invest him with splendour and majesty.

6 You confer on him everlasting blessings, you gladden him with the joy of your presence.

7 For the king puts his trust in Yahweh; the faithful love of the Most High will keep him from falling.