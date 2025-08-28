Daily Reading for Thursday, August 28th, 2025

Reading 1, First Thessalonians 3:7-13

7 And so, brothers, your faith has been a great encouragement to us in the middle of our own distress and hardship;

8 now we can breathe again, as you are holding firm in the Lord.

9 How can we thank God enough for you, for all the joy we feel before our God on your account?

10 We are earnestly praying night and day to be able to see you face to face again and make up any shortcomings in your faith.

11 May God our Father himself, and our Lord Jesus, ease our path to you.

12 May the Lord increase and enrich your love for each other and for all, so that it matches ours for you.

13 And may he so confirm your hearts in holiness that you may be blameless in the sight of our God and Father when our Lord Jesus comes with all his holy ones.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:3-4, 12-13, 14, 17

3 You bring human beings to the dust, by saying, 'Return, children of Adam.'

4 A thousand years are to you like a yesterday which has passed, like a watch of the night.

12 Teach us to count up the days that are ours, and we shall come to the heart of wisdom.

13 Come back, Yahweh! How long must we wait? Take pity on your servants.

14 Each morning fill us with your faithful love, we shall sing and be happy all our days;

17 May the sweetness of the Lord be upon us, to confirm the work we have done!