Daily Reading for Sunday, February 9th, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday February 9, 2025Reading 1, Isaiah 6:1-2, 3-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 7-8
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:1-11
Reading 1, Isaiah 6:1-2, 3-8
1 In the year of King Uzziah's death I saw the Lord seated on a high and lofty throne; his train filled the sanctuary.
2 Above him stood seraphs, each one with six wings: two to cover its face, two to cover its feet and two for flying;
3 and they were shouting these words to each other: Holy, holy, holy is Yahweh Sabaoth. His glory fills the whole earth.
4 The door-posts shook at the sound of their shouting, and the Temple was full of smoke.
5 Then I said: 'Woe is me! I am lost, for I am a man of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, Yahweh Sabaoth.'
6 Then one of the seraphs flew to me, holding in its hand a live coal which it had taken from the altar with a pair of tongs.
7 With this it touched my mouth and said: 'Look, this has touched your lips, your guilt has been removed and your sin forgiven.'
8 I then heard the voice of the Lord saying: 'Whom shall I send? Who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I, send me.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 7-8
1 [Of David] I thank you, Yahweh, with all my heart, for you have listened to the cry I uttered. In the presence of angels I sing to you,
2 I bow down before your holy Temple. I praise your name for your faithful love and your constancy; your promises surpass even your fame.
3 You heard me on the day when I called, and you gave new strength to my heart.
4 All the kings of the earth give thanks to you, Yahweh, when they hear the promises you make;
5 they sing of Yahweh's ways, 'Great is the glory of Yahweh!'
7 Though I live surrounded by trouble you give me life -- to my enemies' fury! You stretch out your right hand and save me,
8 Yahweh will do all things for me. Yahweh, your faithful love endures for ever, do not abandon what you have made.
Gospel, Luke 5:1-11
1 Now it happened that he was standing one day by the Lake of Gennesaret, with the crowd pressing round him listening to the word of God,
2 when he caught sight of two boats at the water's edge. The fishermen had got out of them and were washing their nets.
3 He got into one of the boats -- it was Simon's -- and asked him to put out a little from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.
4 When he had finished speaking he said to Simon, 'Put out into deep water and pay out your nets for a catch.'
5 Simon replied, 'Master, we worked hard all night long and caught nothing, but if you say so, I will pay out the nets.'
6 And when they had done this they netted such a huge number of fish that their nets began to tear,
7 so they signalled to their companions in the other boat to come and help them; when these came, they filled both boats to sinking point.
8 When Simon Peter saw this he fell at the knees of Jesus saying, 'Leave me, Lord; I am a sinful man.'
9 For he and all his companions were completely awestruck at the catch they had made;
10 so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were Simon's partners. But Jesus said to Simon, 'Do not be afraid; from now on it is people you will be catching.'
11 Then, bringing their boats back to land they left everything and followed him.
Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:1-11
1 I want to make quite clear to you, brothers, what the message of the gospel that I preached to you is; you accepted it and took your stand on it,
2 and you are saved by it, if you keep to the message I preached to you; otherwise your coming to believe was in vain.
3 The tradition I handed on to you in the first place, a tradition which I had myself received, was that Christ died for our sins, in accordance with the scriptures,
4 and that he was buried; and that on the third day, he was raised to life, in accordance with the scriptures;
5 and that he appeared to Cephas; and later to the Twelve;
6 and next he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still with us, though some have fallen asleep;
7 then he appeared to James, and then to all the apostles.
8 Last of all he appeared to me too, as though I was a child born abnormally.
9 For I am the least of the apostles and am not really fit to be called an apostle, because I had been persecuting the Church of God;
10 but what I am now, I am through the grace of God, and the grace which was given to me has not been wasted. Indeed, I have worked harder than all the others -- not I, but the grace of God which is with me.
11 Anyway, whether it was they or I, this is what we preach and what you believed.
