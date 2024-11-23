We ask you, urgently: don’t scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources—essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, November 23rd, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday November 23, 2024Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
Reading 1, Revelation 11:4-12
4 These are the two olive trees and the two lamps in attendance on the Lord of the world.
5 Fire comes from their mouths and consumes their enemies if anyone tries to harm them; and anyone who tries to harm them will certainly be killed in this way.
6 They have the power to lock up the sky so that it does not rain as long as they are prophesying; they have the power to turn water into blood and strike the whole world with any plague as often as they like.
7 When they have completed their witnessing, the beast that comes out of the Abyss is going to make war on them and overcome them and kill them.
8 Their corpses lie in the main street of the great city known by the symbolic names Sodom and Egypt, in which their Lord was crucified.
9 People of every race, tribe, language and nation stare at their corpses, for three-and-a-half days, not letting them be buried,
10 and the people of the world are glad about it and celebrate the event by giving presents to each other, because these two prophets have been a plague to the people of the world.'
11 After the three-and-a-half days, God breathed life into them and they stood up on their feet, and everybody who saw it happen was terrified;
12 then I heard a loud voice from heaven say to them, 'Come up here,' and while their enemies were watching, they went up to heaven in a cloud.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 144:1, 2, 9-10
1 [Of David] Blessed be Yahweh, my rock, who trains my hands for war and my fingers for battle,
2 my faithful love, my bastion, my citadel, my Saviour; I shelter behind him, my shield, he makes the peoples submit to me.
9 God, I sing to you a new song, I play to you on the ten-stringed lyre,
10 for you give kings their victories, you rescue your servant David. From the sword of evil
Gospel, Luke 20:27-40
27 Some Sadducees -- those who argue that there is no resurrection -- approached him and they put this question to him,
28 'Master, Moses prescribed for us, if a man's married brother dies childless, the man must marry the widow to raise up children for his brother.
29 Well then, there were seven brothers; the first, having married a wife, died childless.
30 The second
31 and then the third married the widow. And the same with all seven, they died leaving no children.
32 Finally the woman herself died.
33 Now, at the resurrection, whose wife will she be, since she had been married to all seven?'
34 Jesus replied, 'The children of this world take wives and husbands,
35 but those who are judged worthy of a place in the other world and in the resurrection from the dead do not marry
36 because they can no longer die, for they are the same as the angels, and being children of the resurrection they are children of God.
37 And Moses himself implies that the dead rise again, in the passage about the bush where he calls the Lord the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob.
38 Now he is God, not of the dead, but of the living; for to him everyone is alive.'
39 Some scribes then spoke up. They said, 'Well put, Master.'
40 They did not dare to ask him any more questions.
