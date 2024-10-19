Daily Reading for Saturday, October 19th, 2024

Reading 1, Ephesians 1:15-23

15 That is why I, having once heard about your faith in the Lord Jesus, and your love for all God's holy people,

16 have never failed to thank God for you and to remember you in my prayers.

17 May the God of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of glory, give you a spirit of wisdom and perception of what is revealed, to bring you to full knowledge of him.

18 May he enlighten the eyes of your mind so that you can see what hope his call holds for you, how rich is the glory of the heritage he offers among his holy people,

19 and how extraordinarily great is the power that he has exercised for us believers; this accords with the strength of his power

20 at work in Christ, the power which he exercised in raising him from the dead and enthroning him at his right hand, in heaven,

21 far above every principality, ruling force, power or sovereignty, or any other name that can be named, not only in this age but also in the age to come.

22 He has put all things under his feet, and made him, as he is above all things, the head of the Church;

23 which is his Body, the fullness of him who is filled, all in all.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:2-3, 4-5, 6-7

2 even through the mouths of children, or of babes in arms, you make him a fortress, firm against your foes, to subdue the enemy and the rebel.

3 I look up at your heavens, shaped by your fingers, at the moon and the stars you set firm-

4 what are human beings that you spare a thought for them, or the child of Adam that you care for him?

5 Yet you have made him little less than a god, you have crowned him with glory and beauty,

6 made him lord of the works of your hands, put all things under his feet,

7 sheep and cattle, all of them, and even the wild beasts,