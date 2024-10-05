Daily Reading for Saturday, October 5th, 2024
Daily Reading for Saturday October 5, 2024Reading 1, Job 42:1-3, 5-6, 12-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130
Gospel, Luke 10:17-24
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Job 42:1-3, 5-6, 12-16
1 This was the answer Job gave to Yahweh:
2 I know that you are all-powerful: what you conceive, you can perform.
3 I was the man who misrepresented your intentions with my ignorant words. You have told me about great works that I cannot understand, about marvels which are beyond me, of which I know nothing.
5 Before, I knew you only by hearsay but now, having seen you with my own eyes,
6 I retract what I have said, and repent in dust and ashes.
12 Yahweh blessed Job's latter condition even more than his former one. He came to own fourteen thousand sheep, six thousand camels, a thousand yoke of oxen and a thousand she-donkeys.
13 He had seven sons and three daughters;
14 his first daughter he called 'Turtledove', the second 'Cassia' and the third 'Mascara'.
15 Throughout the land there were no women as beautiful as the daughters of Job. And their father gave them inheritance rights like their brothers.
16 After this, Job lived for another one hundred and forty years, and saw his children and his children's children to the fourth generation.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130
66 Teach me judgement and knowledge, for I rely on your commandments.
71 It was good for me that I had to suffer, the better to learn your judgements.
75 I know, Yahweh, that your judgements are upright, and in punishing me you show your constancy.
91 Through your judgements all stands firm to this day, for all creation is your servant.
125 Your servant am I; give me understanding and I shall know your instructions.
130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.
Gospel, Luke 10:17-24
17 The seventy-two came back rejoicing. 'Lord,' they said, 'even the devils submit to us when we use your name.'
18 He said to them, 'I watched Satan fall like lightning from heaven.
19 Look, I have given you power to tread down serpents and scorpions and the whole strength of the enemy; nothing shall ever hurt you.
20 Yet do not rejoice that the spirits submit to you; rejoice instead that your names are written in heaven.'
21 Just at this time, filled with joy by the Holy Spirit, he said, 'I bless you, Father, Lord of heaven and of earth, for hiding these things from the learned and the clever and revealing them to little children. Yes, Father, for that is what it has pleased you to do.
22 Everything has been entrusted to me by my Father; and no one knows who the Son is except the Father, and who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.'
23 Then turning to his disciples he spoke to them by themselves, 'Blessed are the eyes that see what you see,
24 for I tell you that many prophets and kings wanted to see what you see, and never saw it; to hear what you hear, and never heard it.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for October 4th, 2024Reading 1, Job 38:1, 12-21; 40:3-5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 139:1-3, 7-8, 9-10, 13-14
Gospel, Luke 10:13-16
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
From Plows to Profit: The Rise of Industrialized Agriculture in America
-
Nehemiah's Wall: A Testament to Faith, Leadership, and Restoration
-
What's Different About the Catholic Bible? A Catholic Perspective on the Canon of Scripture
-
Silent Killers: The Toxic Legacy of Petrochemicals on Our Health
-
Our Water is Poisoned: A Wake-Up Call for America
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, October 05, 2024
- St. Faustina Kowalska: Saint of the Day for Saturday, October 05, 2024
- Canticle of Brother Sun and Sister Moon of St. Francis of Assisi: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, October 05, 2024
- Daily Readings for Friday, October 04, 2024
- St. Francis of Assisi: Saint of the Day for Friday, October 04, 2024
- St. Francis of Assisi's Vocation Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Friday, October 04, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.