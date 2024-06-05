Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 5th, 2024
Daily Reading for Wednesday June 5, 2024Reading 1, Second Timothy 1:1-3, 6-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2
Gospel, Mark 12:18-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Timothy 1:1-3, 6-12
1 From Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus through the will of God in accordance with his promise of life in Christ Jesus,
2 to Timothy, dear son of mine. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.
3 Night and day I thank God whom I serve with a pure conscience as my ancestors did. I remember you in my prayers constantly night and day;
6 That is why I am reminding you now to fan into a flame the gift of God that you possess through the laying on of my hands.
7 God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but the Spirit of power and love and self-control.
8 So you are never to be ashamed of witnessing to our Lord, or ashamed of me for being his prisoner; but share in my hardships for the sake of the gospel, relying on the power of God
9 who has saved us and called us to be holy -- not because of anything we ourselves had done but for his own purpose and by his own grace. This grace had already been granted to us, in Christ Jesus, before the beginning of time,
10 but it has been revealed only by the appearing of our Saviour Christ Jesus. He has abolished death, and he has brought to light immortality and life through the gospel,
11 in whose service I have been made herald, apostle and teacher.
12 That is why I am experiencing my present sufferings; but I am not ashamed, because I know in whom I have put my trust, and I have no doubt at all that he is able to safeguard until that Day what I have entrusted to him.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2
1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to you who are enthroned in heaven.
2 Just as the eyes of slaves are on their masters' hand, or the eyes of a slave-girl on the hand of her mistress, so our eyes are on Yahweh our God, for him to take pity on us.
Gospel, Mark 12:18-27
18 Then some Sadducees -- who deny that there is a resurrection -- came to him and they put this question to him,
19 'Master, Moses prescribed for us that if a man's brother dies leaving a wife but no child, the man must marry the widow to raise up children for his brother.
20 Now there were seven brothers; the first married a wife and then died leaving no children.
21 The second married the widow, and he too died leaving no children; with the third it was the same,
22 and none of the seven left any children. Last of all the woman herself died.
23 Now at the resurrection, when they rise again, whose wife will she be, since she had been married to all seven?'
24 Jesus said to them, 'Surely the reason why you are wrong is that you understand neither the scriptures nor the power of God.
25 For when they rise from the dead, men and women do not marry; no, they are like the angels in heaven.
26 Now about the dead rising again, have you never read in the Book of Moses, in the passage about the bush, how God spoke to him and said: I am the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac and the God of Jacob?
27 He is God, not of the dead, but of the living. You are very much mistaken.'
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 4th, 2024Reading 1, Second Peter 3:12-15, 17-18
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:2, 3-4, 10, 14, 16
Gospel, Mark 12:13-17
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
St. Faustina Kowalska
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Saint of the Day for Wednesday, Oct 4th, 2023
-
Popular Saints
-
St. Francis of Assisi
-
Bible
-
Female / Women Saints
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 05, 2024
- St. Boniface of Mainz: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 05, 2024
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 10, 2024
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 04, 2024
- St. Francis Caracciolo: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 04, 2024
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Thursday, May 09, 2024
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2024 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.