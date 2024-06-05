Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Reading 1, Second Timothy 1:1-3, 6-12

1 From Paul, apostle of Christ Jesus through the will of God in accordance with his promise of life in Christ Jesus,

2 to Timothy, dear son of mine. Grace, mercy and peace from God the Father and from Christ Jesus our Lord.

3 Night and day I thank God whom I serve with a pure conscience as my ancestors did. I remember you in my prayers constantly night and day;

6 That is why I am reminding you now to fan into a flame the gift of God that you possess through the laying on of my hands.

7 God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but the Spirit of power and love and self-control.

8 So you are never to be ashamed of witnessing to our Lord, or ashamed of me for being his prisoner; but share in my hardships for the sake of the gospel, relying on the power of God

9 who has saved us and called us to be holy -- not because of anything we ourselves had done but for his own purpose and by his own grace. This grace had already been granted to us, in Christ Jesus, before the beginning of time,

10 but it has been revealed only by the appearing of our Saviour Christ Jesus. He has abolished death, and he has brought to light immortality and life through the gospel,

11 in whose service I have been made herald, apostle and teacher.

12 That is why I am experiencing my present sufferings; but I am not ashamed, because I know in whom I have put my trust, and I have no doubt at all that he is able to safeguard until that Day what I have entrusted to him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 123:1-2, 2

1 [Song of Ascents] I lift up my eyes to you who are enthroned in heaven.

2 Just as the eyes of slaves are on their masters' hand, or the eyes of a slave-girl on the hand of her mistress, so our eyes are on Yahweh our God, for him to take pity on us.