Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 4th, 2024

Reading 1, Second Peter 3:12-15, 17-18

12 while you wait for the Day of God to come, and try to hasten its coming: on that Day the sky will dissolve in flames and the elements melt in the heat.

13 What we are waiting for, relying on his promises, is the new heavens and new earth, where uprightness will be at home.

14 So then, my dear friends, while you are waiting, do your best to live blameless and unsullied lives so that he will find you at peace.

15 Think of our Lord's patience as your opportunity to be saved; our brother Paul, who is so dear to us, told you this when he wrote to you with the wisdom that he was given.

17 Since you have been forewarned about this, my dear friends, be careful that you do not come to the point of losing the firm ground that you are standing on, carried away by the errors of unprincipled people.

18 Instead, continue to grow in the grace and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory, in time and eternity. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:2, 3-4, 10, 14, 16

2 Before the mountains were born, before the earth and the world came to birth, from eternity to eternity you are God.

3 You bring human beings to the dust, by saying, 'Return, children of Adam.'

4 A thousand years are to you like a yesterday which has passed, like a watch of the night.

10 The span of our life is seventy years -- eighty for those who are strong -- but their whole extent is anxiety and trouble, they are over in a moment and we are gone.

14 Each morning fill us with your faithful love, we shall sing and be happy all our days;

16 Show your servants the deeds you do, let their children enjoy your splendour!