Daily Reading for Sunday, April 14th, 2024

Reading 1, Acts 3:13-15, 17-19 13 It is the God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of our ancestors, who has glorified his servant Jesus whom you handed over and then disowned in the presence of Pilate after he had given his verdict to release him. 14 It was you who accused the Holy and Upright One, you who demanded that a murderer should be released to you 15 while you killed the prince of life. God, however, raised him from the dead, and to that fact we are witnesses; 17 'Now I know, brothers, that neither you nor your leaders had any idea what you were really doing; 18 but this was the way God carried out what he had foretold, when he said through all his prophets that his Christ would suffer. 19 Now you must repent and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out,

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 4:2, 4, 7-8, 9 2 Children of men, how long will you be heavy of heart, why love what is vain and chase after illusions? 4 Be careful not to sin, speak in your hearts, and on your beds keep silence. 7 to my heart you are a richer joy than all their corn and new wine. 8 In peace I lie down and at once fall asleep, for it is you and none other, Yahweh, who make me rest secure.

35 Then they told their story of what had happened on the road and how they had recognised him at the breaking of bread.

36 They were still talking about all this when he himself stood among them and said to them, 'Peace be with you!'

37 In a state of alarm and fright, they thought they were seeing a ghost.

38 But he said, 'Why are you so agitated, and why are these doubts stirring in your hearts?

39 See by my hands and my feet that it is I myself. Touch me and see for yourselves; a ghost has no flesh and bones as you can see I have.'

40 And as he said this he showed them his hands and his feet.

41 Their joy was so great that they still could not believe it, as they were dumbfounded; so he said to them, 'Have you anything here to eat?'

42 And they offered him a piece of grilled fish,

43 which he took and ate before their eyes.

44 Then he told them, 'This is what I meant when I said, while I was still with you, that everything written about me in the Law of Moses, in the Prophets and in the Psalms, was destined to be fulfilled.'

45 He then opened their minds to understand the scriptures,

46 and he said to them, 'So it is written that the Christ would suffer and on the third day rise from the dead,

47 and that, in his name, repentance for the forgiveness of sins would be preached to all nations, beginning from Jerusalem.

48 You are witnesses to this.

Reading 2, First John 2:1-5

1 My children, I am writing this to prevent you from sinning; but if anyone does sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ, the upright.

2 He is the sacrifice to expiate our sins, and not only ours, but also those of the whole world.

3 In this way we know that we have come to know him, if we keep his commandments.

4 Whoever says, 'I know him' without keeping his commandments, is a liar, and truth has no place in him.

5 But anyone who does keep his word, in such a one God's love truly reaches its perfection. This is the proof that we are in God.