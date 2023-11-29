Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 29th, 2023

Reading 1, Daniel 5:1-6, 13-14, 16-17, 23-28

1 King Belshazzar gave a great banquet for his noblemen, a thousand of them, and, in the presence of this thousand, he drank his wine.

2 Having tasted the wine, Belshazzar gave orders for the gold and silver vessels to be brought which his father Nebuchadnezzar had taken from the sanctuary in Jerusalem, so that the king, his noblemen, his wives and the women who sang for him could drink out of them.

3 The gold and silver vessels taken from the sanctuary of the Temple of God in Jerusalem were brought in, and the king, his noblemen, his wives and the women who sang for him drank out of them.

4 They drank their wine and praised their idols of gold and silver, of bronze and iron, of wood and stone.

5 Suddenly, the fingers of a human hand appeared and began to write on the plaster of the palace wall, directly behind the lamp-stand; and the king could see the hand as it wrote.

6 The king turned pale with alarm: his hip-joints went slack and his knees began to knock.

13 Daniel was brought into the king's presence; the king said to Daniel, 'Are you the Daniel who was one of the Judaean exiles brought by my father the king from Judah?

14 I am told that the spirit of the gods lives in you, and that you are known for your perception, intelligence and marvellous wisdom.

16 I am told that you are able to give interpretations and to unravel difficult problems, so if you can read the writing and tell me what it means, you shall be dressed in purple, and have a chain of gold put round your neck, and be one of the three men who govern the kingdom.'

17 Then Daniel spoke up in the presence of the king. 'Keep your gifts for yourself,' he said, 'and give your rewards to others! I can certainly read the writing to the king and tell him what it means.

23 You have defied the Lord of heaven, you have had the vessels from his Temple brought to you, and you, your noblemen, your wives and the women singing for you have drunk your wine out of them. You have praised gods of gold and silver, of bronze and iron, of wood and stone, which can neither see, hear nor understand; but you have given no glory to the God in whose hands are your breath itself and all your fortunes.

24 That is why he has sent the hand which has written these words.

25 The writing reads: mene, mene, teqel and parsin.

26 The meaning of the words is this: mene: God has measured your sovereignty and put an end to it;

27 teqel: you have been weighed in the balance and found wanting;

28 parsin: your kingdom has been divided and given to the Medes and the Persians.'

Responsorial Psalm, Daniel 3:62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67

62 Bless the Lord, sun and moon, praise and glorify him for ever!

63 Bless the Lord, stars of heaven, praise and glorify him for ever!

64 Bless the Lord, all rain and dew, praise and glorify him for ever!

65 Bless the Lord, every wind, praise and glorify him for ever!

66 Bless the Lord, fire and heat, praise and glorify him for ever!

67 Bless the Lord, cold and warmth, praise and glorify him for ever!