Daily Reading for Thursday, November 2nd, 2023

Reading 1, Wisdom 3:1-9 1 But the souls of the upright are in the hands of God, and no torment can touch them. 2 To the unenlightened, they appeared to die, their departure was regarded as disaster, 3 their leaving us like annihilation; but they are at peace. 4 If, as it seemed to us, they suffered punishment, their hope was rich with immortality; 5 slight was their correction, great will their blessings be. God was putting them to the test and has proved them worthy to be with him; 6 he has tested them like gold in a furnace, and accepted them as a perfect burnt offering. 7 At their time of visitation, they will shine out; as sparks run through the stubble, so will they. 8 They will judge nations, rule over peoples, and the Lord will be their king for ever. 9 Those who trust in him will understand the truth, those who are faithful will live with him in love; for grace and mercy await his holy ones, and he intervenes on behalf of his chosen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:8, 10, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18 8 Yahweh is tenderness and pity, slow to anger and rich in faithful love; 10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences. 13 As tenderly as a father treats his children, so Yahweh treats those who fear him; 14 he knows of what we are made, he remembers that we are dust. 15 As for a human person -- his days are like grass, he blooms like the wild flowers; 16 as soon as the wind blows he is gone, never to be seen there again. 17 But Yahweh's faithful love for those who fear him is from eternity and for ever; and his saving justice to their children's children; 18 as long as they keep his covenant, and carefully obey his precepts.

Gospel, Matthew 25:31-46

31 'When the Son of man comes in his glory, escorted by all the angels, then he will take his seat on his throne of glory.

32 All nations will be assembled before him and he will separate people one from another as the shepherd separates sheep from goats.

33 He will place the sheep on his right hand and the goats on his left.

34 Then the King will say to those on his right hand, "Come, you whom my Father has blessed, take as your heritage the kingdom prepared for you since the foundation of the world.

35 For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you made me welcome,

36 lacking clothes and you clothed me, sick and you visited me, in prison and you came to see me."

37 Then the upright will say to him in reply, "Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you drink?

38 When did we see you a stranger and make you welcome, lacking clothes and clothe you?

39 When did we find you sick or in prison and go to see you?"

40 And the King will answer, "In truth I tell you, in so far as you did this to one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did it to me."

41 Then he will say to those on his left hand, "Go away from me, with your curse upon you, to the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.

42 For I was hungry and you never gave me food, I was thirsty and you never gave me anything to drink,

43 I was a stranger and you never made me welcome, lacking clothes and you never clothed me, sick and in prison and you never visited me."

44 Then it will be their turn to ask, "Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty, a stranger or lacking clothes, sick or in prison, and did not come to your help?"

45 Then he will answer, "In truth I tell you, in so far as you neglected to do this to one of the least of these, you neglected to do it to me."

46 And they will go away to eternal punishment, and the upright to eternal life.'

Reading 2, Romans 6:3-9

3 You cannot have forgotten that all of us, when we were baptised into Christ Jesus, were baptised into his death.

4 So by our baptism into his death we were buried with him, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the Father's glorious power, we too should begin living a new life.

5 If we have been joined to him by dying a death like his, so we shall be by a resurrection like his;

6 realising that our former self was crucified with him, so that the self which belonged to sin should be destroyed and we should be freed from the slavery of sin.

7 Someone who has died, of course, no longer has to answer for sin.

8 But we believe that, if we died with Christ, then we shall live with him too.

9 We know that Christ has been raised from the dead and will never die again. Death has no power over him any more.