Daily Reading for Sunday, September 17th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday September 17, 2023Reading 1, Sirach 27:30-28:7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 18:21-35
Reading 2, Romans 14:7-9
Reading 1, Sirach 27:30-28:7
30 Resentment and anger, these are foul things too, and a sinner is a master at them both.
1 Whoever exacts vengeance will experience the vengeance of the Lord, who keeps strict account of sin.
2 Pardon your neighbour any wrongs done to you, and when you pray, your sins will be forgiven.
3 If anyone nurses anger against another, can one then demand compassion from the Lord?
4 Showing no pity for someone like oneself, can one then plead for one's own sins?
5 Mere creature of flesh, yet cherishing resentment!-who will forgive one for sinning?
6 Remember the last things, and stop hating, corruption and death, and be faithful to the commandments.
7 Remember the commandments, and do not bear your fellow ill-will, remember the covenant of the Most High, and ignore the offence.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 9-10, 11-12
1 [Of David] Bless Yahweh, my soul, from the depths of my being, his holy name;
2 bless Yahweh, my soul, never forget all his acts of kindness.
3 He forgives all your offences, cures all your diseases,
4 he redeems your life from the abyss, crowns you with faithful love and tenderness;
9 his indignation does not last for ever, nor his resentment remain for all time;
10 he does not treat us as our sins deserve, nor repay us as befits our offences.
11 As the height of heaven above earth, so strong is his faithful love for those who fear him.
12 As the distance of east from west, so far from us does he put our faults.
Gospel, Matthew 18:21-35
21 Then Peter went up to him and said, 'Lord, how often must I forgive my brother if he wrongs me? As often as seven times?'
22 Jesus answered, 'Not seven, I tell you, but seventy-seven times.
23 'And so the kingdom of Heaven may be compared to a king who decided to settle his accounts with his servants.
24 When the reckoning began, they brought him a man who owed ten thousand talents;
25 he had no means of paying, so his master gave orders that he should be sold, together with his wife and children and all his possessions, to meet the debt.
26 At this, the servant threw himself down at his master's feet, with the words, "Be patient with me and I will pay the whole sum."
27 And the servant's master felt so sorry for him that he let him go and cancelled the debt.
28 Now as this servant went out, he happened to meet a fellow-servant who owed him one hundred denarii; and he seized him by the throat and began to throttle him, saying, "Pay what you owe me."
29 His fellow-servant fell at his feet and appealed to him, saying, "Be patient with me and I will pay you."
30 But the other would not agree; on the contrary, he had him thrown into prison till he should pay the debt.
31 His fellow-servants were deeply distressed when they saw what had happened, and they went to their master and reported the whole affair to him.
32 Then the master sent for the man and said to him, "You wicked servant, I cancelled all that debt of yours when you appealed to me.
33 Were you not bound, then, to have pity on your fellow-servant just as I had pity on you?"
34 And in his anger the master handed him over to the torturers till he should pay all his debt.
35 And that is how my heavenly Father will deal with you unless you each forgive your brother from your heart.'
Reading 2, Romans 14:7-9
7 For none of us lives for himself and none of us dies for himself;
8 while we are alive, we are living for the Lord, and when we die, we die for the Lord: and so, alive or dead, we belong to the Lord.
9 It was for this purpose that Christ both died and came to life again: so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.
