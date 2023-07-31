We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, July 31st, 2023
Daily Reading for Monday July 31, 2023Reading 1, Exodus 32:15-24, 30-34
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 106:19-20, 21-22, 23
Gospel, Matthew 13:31-35
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Exodus 32:15-24, 30-34
15 Moses turned and came down the mountain with the two tablets of the Testimony in his hands, tablets inscribed on both sides, inscribed on the front and on the back.
16 The tablets were the work of God, and the writing on them was God's writing, engraved on the tablets.
17 When Joshua heard the noise of the people shouting, he said to Moses, 'There is the sound of battle in the camp!'
18 But he replied: No song of victory is this sound, no lament for defeat this sound; but answering choruses I hear!
19 And there, as he approached the camp, he saw the calf and the groups dancing. Moses blazed with anger. He threw down the tablets he was holding, shattering them at the foot of the mountain.
20 He seized the calf they had made and burned it, grinding it into powder which he scattered on the water, and made the Israelites drink it.
21 Moses then said to Aaron, 'What have these people done to you for you to have brought so great a sin on them?'
22 Aaron replied, 'My lord should not be so angry. You yourself know what a bad state these people are in!
23 They said to me, "Make us a god to go at our head; for that Moses, the man who brought us here from Egypt -- we do not know what has become of him."
24 I then said to them, "Anyone with gold, strip it off!" They gave it to me. I threw it into the fire and out came this calf!'
30 On the following day Moses said to the people, 'You have committed a great sin. But now I shall go up to Yahweh: perhaps I can secure expiation for your sin.'
31 Moses then went back to Yahweh and said, 'Oh, this people has committed a great sin by making themselves a god of gold.
32 And yet, if it pleased you to forgive their sin. . .! If not, please blot me out of the book you have written!'
33 Yahweh said to Moses, 'Those who have sinned against me are the ones I shall blot out of my book.
34 So now go and lead the people to the place I promised to you. My angel will indeed go at your head but, on the day of punishment, I shall punish them for their sin.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 106:19-20, 21-22, 23
19 At Horeb they made a calf, bowed low before cast metal;
20 they exchanged their glory for the image of a grass-eating bull.
21 They forgot the God who was saving them, who had done great deeds in Egypt,
22 such wonders in the land of Ham, such awesome deeds at the Sea of Reeds.
23 He thought of putting an end to them, had not Moses, his chosen one, taken a stand in the breach and confronted him, to turn his anger away from destroying them.
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Gospel, Matthew 13:31-35
31 He put another parable before them, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like a mustard seed which a man took and sowed in his field.
32 It is the smallest of all the seeds, but when it has grown it is the biggest of shrubs and becomes a tree, so that the birds of the air can come and shelter in its branches.'
33 He told them another parable, 'The kingdom of Heaven is like the yeast a woman took and mixed in with three measures of flour till it was leavened all through.'
34 In all this Jesus spoke to the crowds in parables; indeed, he would never speak to them except in parables.
35 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet: I will speak to you in parables, unfold what has been hidden since the foundation of the world.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 30th, 2023Reading 1, First Kings 3:5, 7-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:57, 72, 76-77, 127-128, 129-130
Gospel, Matthew 13:44-52
Reading 2, Romans 8:28-30
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30th, 2023
-
St. Peter Chrysologus
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Bible
-
7 Morning Prayers you need to get your day started with God
-
Female / Women Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 31, 2023
- St. Ignatius Loyola: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Prayer of St. Ignatius Loyola: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 31, 2023
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- St. Peter Chrysologus: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Family Blessing at Bedtime: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 30, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.