Daily Reading for Saturday, July 15th, 2023

Reading 1, Genesis 49:29-33; 50:15-24

29 Then he gave them these instructions, 'I am about to be gathered to my people. Bury me with my ancestors, in the cave that is in the field of Ephron the Hittite,

30 in the cave in the field at Machpelah, facing Mamre, in Canaan, which Abraham bought from Ephron the Hittite as a burial site of his own.

31 There Abraham and his wife Sarah were buried. There Isaac and his wife Rebekah were buried; and there I buried Leah-

32 the field and the cave in it which were bought from the Hittites.'

33 When Jacob had finished giving his instructions to his sons, he drew his feet up into the bed, and breathing his last was gathered to his people.

15 Seeing that their father was dead, Joseph's brothers said, 'What if Joseph intends to treat us as enemies and pay us back for all the wrong we did him?'

16 So they sent this message to Joseph: 'Before your father died, he gave us this order:

17 "You are to say to Joseph: Now please forgive the crime and faults of your brothers and all the wrong they did you." So now please forgive the crime of the servants of your father's God.' Joseph wept at the message they sent to him.

18 Then his brothers went to him themselves and, throwing themselves at his feet, said, 'Take us as your slaves!'

19 But Joseph replied, 'Do not be afraid; is it for me to put myself in God's place?

20 The evil you planned to do me has by God's design been turned to good, to bring about the present result: the survival of a numerous people.

21 So there is no need to be afraid; I shall provide for you and your dependants.' In this way he reassured them by speaking affectionately to them.

22 So Joseph stayed in Egypt with his father's family; and Joseph lived a hundred and ten years.

23 Joseph saw the third generation of Ephraim's line, as also the children of Machir son of Manasseh, who were born on Joseph's lap.

24 At length Joseph said to his brothers, 'I am about to die; but God will be sure to remember you kindly and take you out of this country to the country which he promised on oath to Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:1-2, 3-4, 6-7

1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh, call on his name, proclaim his deeds to the peoples!

2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders!

3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice!

4 Seek Yahweh and his strength, tirelessly seek his presence!

6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose!

7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.