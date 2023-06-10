Daily Reading for Saturday, June 10th, 2023

Reading 1, Tobit 12:1, 5-15, 20

1 When the wedding feast was over, Tobit called his son Tobias and said, 'My son, you ought to think about paying the amount due to your fellow traveller; give him more than the figure agreed on.'

5 So Tobias called his companion and said, 'Take half of what you brought back, in payment for all you have done, and go in peace.'

6 Then Raphael took them both aside and said, 'Bless God, utter his praise before all the living for the favour he has shown you. Bless and extol his name. Proclaim before all people the deeds of God as they deserve, and never tire of giving him thanks.

7 It is right to keep the secret of a king, yet right to reveal and publish the works of God as they deserve. Do what is good, and no evil can befall you.

8 'Prayer with fasting and alms with uprightness are better than riches with iniquity. Better to practise almsgiving than to hoard up gold.

9 Almsgiving saves from death and purges every kind of sin. Those who give alms have their fill of days;

10 those who commit sin and do evil bring harm on themselves.

11 'I am going to tell you the whole truth, hiding nothing from you. I have already told you that it is right to keep the secret of a king, yet right too to reveal in a worthy way the words of God.

12 So you must know that when you and Sarah were at prayer, it was I who offered your supplications before the glory of the Lord and who read them; so too when you were burying the dead.

13 When you did not hesitate to get up and leave the table to go and bury a dead man, I was sent to test your faith,

14 and at the same time God sent me to heal you and your daughter-in-law Sarah.

15 I am Raphael, one of the seven angels who stand ever ready to enter the presence of the glory of the Lord.'

20 Now bless the Lord on earth and give thanks to God. I am about to return to him who sent me from above. Write down all that has happened.' And he rose in the air.

Responsorial Psalm, Tobit 13:2, 6

2 For he both punishes and pardons; he sends people down to the depths of the underworld and draws them up from utter Destruction; no one can escape his hand.

6 If you return to him with all your heart and all your soul, behaving honestly towards him, then he will return to you and hide his face from you no longer. Consider how well he has treated you; loudly give him thanks. Bless the Lord of justice and extol the King of the ages. I for my part sing his praise in the country of my exile; I make his power and greatness known to a nation that has sinned. Sinners, return to him; let your conduct be upright before him; perhaps he will be gracious to you and take pity on you.