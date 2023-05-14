Daily Reading for Sunday, May 14th, 2023
Daily Reading for Sunday May 14, 2023Reading 1, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20
Gospel, John 14:15-21
Reading 2, First Peter 3:15-18
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17
5 And Philip went to a Samaritan town and proclaimed the Christ to them.
6 The people unanimously welcomed the message Philip preached, because they had heard of the miracles he worked and because they saw them for themselves.
7 For unclean spirits came shrieking out of many who were possessed, and several paralytics and cripples were cured.
8 As a result there was great rejoicing in that town.
14 When the apostles in Jerusalem heard that Samaria had accepted the word of God, they sent Peter and John to them,
15 and they went down there and prayed for them to receive the Holy Spirit,
16 for as yet he had not come down on any of them: they had only been baptised in the name of the Lord Jesus.
17 Then they laid hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20
1 [For the choirmaster Song Psalm] Acclaim God, all the earth,
2 sing psalms to the glory of his name, glorify him with your praises,
3 say to God, 'How awesome you are! 'Your achievements are the measure of your power, your enemies woo your favour,
4 all the earth bows down before you, sings psalms to you, sings psalms to your name.
5 Come and see the marvels of God, his awesome deeds for the children of Adam:
6 he changed the sea into dry land, they crossed the river on foot. So let us rejoice in him,
7 who rules for ever by his power; his eyes keep watch on the nations to forestall rebellion against him.
16 Come and listen, all who fear God, while I tell what he has done for me.
20 Blessed be God who has not turned away my prayer, nor his own faithful love from me.
Gospel, John 14:15-21
15 If you love me you will keep my commandments.
16 I shall ask the Father, and he will give you another Paraclete to be with you for ever,
17 the Spirit of truth whom the world can never accept since it neither sees nor knows him; but you know him, because he is with you, he is in you.
18 I shall not leave you orphans; I shall come to you.
19 In a short time the world will no longer see me; but you will see that I live and you also will live.
20 On that day you will know that I am in my Father and you in me and I in you.
21 Whoever holds to my commandments and keeps them is the one who loves me; and whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I shall love him and reveal myself to him.'
Reading 2, First Peter 3:15-18
15 Simply proclaim the Lord Christ holy in your hearts, and always have your answer ready for people who ask you the reason for the hope that you have.
16 But give it with courtesy and respect and with a clear conscience, so that those who slander your good behaviour in Christ may be ashamed of their accusations.
17 And if it is the will of God that you should suffer, it is better to suffer for doing right than for doing wrong.
18 Christ himself died once and for all for sins, the upright for the sake of the guilty, to lead us to God. In the body he was put to death, in the spirit he was raised to life,
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 13th, 2023Reading 1, Acts 16:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 100:1-2, 3, 5
Gospel, John 15:18-21
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 13th, 2023
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Prayer to Our Lady of Fatima
-
Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 13
-
St. John the Silent
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Popular Saints
-
Popular Prayers
-
Bible
Eucharistic Miracle Observed in Connecticut Parish
-
Caritas International Holds 22nd Assembly in Rome, After Papal Shakeup
-
Virginia AG Jason Miyares Takes Moderate Approach on Abortion in Heavily Divided Swing State
-
Pope Francis to Meet Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Rome Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions
-
Bishops - Abortion Turns the Unborn into a True Undocumented Person
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, May 14, 2023
- St. Matthias: Saint of the Day for Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Daily Readings for Saturday, May 13, 2023
- St. John the Silent: Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, May 09, 2023
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.