 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Sunday, May 14th, 2023

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, May 14th, 2023 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday May 14, 2023

Reading 1, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20
Gospel, John 14:15-21
Reading 2, First Peter 3:15-18
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Acts 8:5-8, 14-17

5 And Philip went to a Samaritan town and proclaimed the Christ to them.

6 The people unanimously welcomed the message Philip preached, because they had heard of the miracles he worked and because they saw them for themselves.

7 For unclean spirits came shrieking out of many who were possessed, and several paralytics and cripples were cured.

8 As a result there was great rejoicing in that town.

14 When the apostles in Jerusalem heard that Samaria had accepted the word of God, they sent Peter and John to them,

15 and they went down there and prayed for them to receive the Holy Spirit,

16 for as yet he had not come down on any of them: they had only been baptised in the name of the Lord Jesus.

17 Then they laid hands on them, and they received the Holy Spirit.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 66:1-3, 4-5, 6-7, 16, 20

1 [For the choirmaster Song Psalm] Acclaim God, all the earth,

2 sing psalms to the glory of his name, glorify him with your praises,

3 say to God, 'How awesome you are! 'Your achievements are the measure of your power, your enemies woo your favour,

4 all the earth bows down before you, sings psalms to you, sings psalms to your name.

5 Come and see the marvels of God, his awesome deeds for the children of Adam:

6 he changed the sea into dry land, they crossed the river on foot. So let us rejoice in him,

7 who rules for ever by his power; his eyes keep watch on the nations to forestall rebellion against him.

16 Come and listen, all who fear God, while I tell what he has done for me.

20 Blessed be God who has not turned away my prayer, nor his own faithful love from me.


15% off SALE

Gospel, John 14:15-21

15 If you love me you will keep my commandments.

16 I shall ask the Father, and he will give you another Paraclete to be with you for ever,

17 the Spirit of truth whom the world can never accept since it neither sees nor knows him; but you know him, because he is with you, he is in you.

18 I shall not leave you orphans; I shall come to you.

19 In a short time the world will no longer see me; but you will see that I live and you also will live.

20 On that day you will know that I am in my Father and you in me and I in you.

21 Whoever holds to my commandments and keeps them is the one who loves me; and whoever loves me will be loved by my Father, and I shall love him and reveal myself to him.'


Reading 2, First Peter 3:15-18

15 Simply proclaim the Lord Christ holy in your hearts, and always have your answer ready for people who ask you the reason for the hope that you have.

16 But give it with courtesy and respect and with a clear conscience, so that those who slander your good behaviour in Christ may be ashamed of their accusations.

17 And if it is the will of God that you should suffer, it is better to suffer for doing right than for doing wrong.

18 Christ himself died once and for all for sins, the upright for the sake of the guilty, to lead us to God. In the body he was put to death, in the spirit he was raised to life,


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
May 2023
S M T W T F S
123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031
FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

FREE Learning Resources - Download Today - Printable PDF's

More Bible

Prayer Cards 15% off

Prayer Cards 15% off

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang

Buy 1 Get 1 50% OFF - St. Benedict Home Blessing Door Hang

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Saint of the Day logo
Daily Readings logo
Prayer of the Day logo
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Eucharistic Miracle Observed in Connecticut Parish

Daily Catholic

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

First Communion, Baptism & Confirmation gifts 15% off

First Communion, Baptism & Confirmation gifts 15% off

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2022 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!