Daily Reading for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

Reading 1, Philippians 3:3-8 3 We are the true people of the circumcision since we worship by the Spirit of God and make Christ Jesus our only boast, not relying on physical qualifications, 4 although, I myself could rely on these too. If anyone does claim to rely on them, my claim is better. 5 Circumcised on the eighth day of my life, I was born of the race of Israel, of the tribe of Benjamin, a Hebrew born of Hebrew parents. In the matter of the Law, I was a Pharisee; 6 as for religious fervour, I was a persecutor of the Church; as for the uprightness embodied in the Law, I was faultless. 7 But what were once my assets I now through Christ Jesus count as losses. 8 Yes, I will go further: because of the supreme advantage of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, I count everything else as loss. For him I have accepted the loss of all other things, and look on them all as filth if only I can gain Christ

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 4-5, 6-7 2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders! 3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice! 4 Seek Yahweh and his strength, tirelessly seek his presence! 5 Remember the marvels he has done, his wonders, the judgements he has spoken. 6 Stock of Abraham, his servant, children of Jacob whom he chose! 7 He is Yahweh our God, his judgements touch the whole world.

Gospel, Luke 15:1-10

1 The tax collectors and sinners, however, were all crowding round to listen to him,

2 and the Pharisees and scribes complained saying, 'This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.'

3 So he told them this parable:

4 'Which one of you with a hundred sheep, if he lost one, would fail to leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the missing one till he found it?

5 And when he found it, would he not joyfully take it on his shoulders

6 and then, when he got home, call together his friends and neighbours, saying to them, "Rejoice with me, I have found my sheep that was lost."

7 In the same way, I tell you, there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner repenting than over ninety-nine upright people who have no need of repentance.

8 'Or again, what woman with ten drachmas would not, if she lost one, light a lamp and sweep out the house and search thoroughly till she found it?

9 And then, when she had found it, call together her friends and neighbours, saying to them, "Rejoice with me, I have found the drachma I lost."

10 In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing among the angels of God over one repentant sinner.'

