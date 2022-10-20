Daily Reading for Thursday, October 20th, 2022

Reading 1, Ephesians 3:14-21

14 This, then, is what I pray, kneeling before the Father,

15 from whom every fatherhood, in heaven or on earth, takes its name.

16 In the abundance of his glory may he, through his Spirit, enable you to grow firm in power with regard to your inner self,

17 so that Christ may live in your hearts through faith, and then, planted in love and built on love,

18 with all God's holy people you will have the strength to grasp the breadth and the length, the height and the depth;

19 so that, knowing the love of Christ, which is beyond knowledge, you may be filled with the utter fullness of God.

20 Glory be to him whose power, working in us, can do infinitely more than we can ask or imagine;

21 glory be to him from generation to generation in the Church and in Christ Jesus for ever and ever. Amen.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 33:1-2, 4-5, 11-12, 18-19

1 Shout for joy, you upright; praise comes well from the honest.

2 Give thanks to Yahweh on the lyre, play for him on the ten-stringed lyre.

4 The word of Yahweh is straightforward, all he does springs from his constancy.

5 He loves uprightness and justice; the faithful love of Yahweh fills the earth.

11 but Yahweh's own plan stands firm for ever, his heart's counsel from age to age.

12 How blessed the nation whose God is Yahweh, the people he has chosen as his heritage.

18 But see how Yahweh watches over those who fear him, those who rely on his faithful love,

19 to rescue them from death and keep them alive in famine.