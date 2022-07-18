Daily Reading for Monday, July 18th, 2022
Daily Reading for Monday July 18, 2022Reading 1, Micah 6:1-4, 6-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 8-9, 16-17, 21, 23
Gospel, Matthew 12:38-42
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Micah 6:1-4, 6-8
1 Now listen to what Yahweh says: 'Stand up, state your case to the mountains and let the hills hear what you have to say!'
2 Listen, mountains, to the case as Yahweh puts it, give ear, you foundations of the earth, for Yahweh has a case against his people and he will argue it with Israel.
3 'My people, what have I done to you, how have I made you tired of me? Answer me!
4 For I brought you up from Egypt, I ransomed you from the place of slave-labour and sent Moses, Aaron and Miriam to lead you.
6 'With what shall I enter Yahweh's presence and bow down before God All-high? Shall I enter with burnt offerings, with calves one year old?
7 Will he be pleased with rams by the thousand, with ten thousand streams of oil? Shall I offer my eldest son for my wrong-doing, the child of my own body for my sin?
8 'You have already been told what is right and what Yahweh wants of you. Only this, to do what is right, to love loyalty and to walk humbly with your God.'
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 50:5-6, 8-9, 16-17, 21, 23
5 'Gather to me my faithful, who sealed my covenant by sacrifice.'
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, 'God himself is judge.
8 'It is not with your sacrifices that I find fault, those burnt offerings constantly before me;
9 I will not accept any bull from your homes, nor a single goat from your folds.
16 But to the wicked, God says: 'What right have you to recite my statutes, to take my covenant on your lips,
17 when you detest my teaching, and thrust my words behind you?
21 You do this, and am I to say nothing? Do you think that I am really like you? I charge you, indict you to your face.
23 Honour to me is a sacrifice of thanksgiving; to the upright I will show God's salvation.'
Gospel, Matthew 12:38-42
38 Then some of the scribes and Pharisees spoke up. 'Master,' they said, 'we should like to see a sign from you.'
39 He replied, 'It is an evil and unfaithful generation that asks for a sign! The only sign it will be given is the sign of the prophet Jonah.
40 For as Jonah remained in the belly of the sea-monster for three days and three nights, so will the Son of man be in the heart of the earth for three days and three nights.
41 On Judgement Day the men of Nineveh will appear against this generation and they will be its condemnation, because when Jonah preached they repented; and look, there is something greater than Jonah here.
42 On Judgement Day the Queen of the South will appear against this generation and be its condemnation, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and look, there is something greater than Solomon here.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for July 17th, 2022Reading 1, Genesis 18:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 15:2-3, 3-4, 5
Gospel, Luke 10:38-42
Reading 2, Colossians 1:24-28
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 17th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Bible
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 17
-
Popular Prayers
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
Saint Feast Days in July
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Monday, July 18, 2022
- St. Frederick: Saint of the Day for Monday, July 18, 2022
- Act of Faith: Prayer of the Day for Monday, July 18, 2022
- Daily Readings for Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Carmelite Nuns of Compiegne: Saint of the Day for Sunday, July 17, 2022
- Prayer to St. Raphael, Angel of Happy Meetings: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, July 17, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.