Daily Reading for Sunday, May 29th, 2022

Reading 1, Acts 7:55-60 55 But Stephen, filled with the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at God's right hand. 56 'Look! I can see heaven thrown open,' he said, 'and the Son of man standing at the right hand of God.' 57 All the members of the council shouted out and stopped their ears with their hands; then they made a concerted rush at him, 58 thrust him out of the city and stoned him. The witnesses put down their clothes at the feet of a young man called Saul. 59 As they were stoning him, Stephen said in invocation, 'Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.' 60 Then he knelt down and said aloud, 'Lord, do not hold this sin against them.' And with these words he fell asleep.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9 1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad! 2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne. 6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory. 7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods! 9 For you are Yahweh, Most High over all the earth, far transcending all gods.



20 I pray not only for these but also for those who through their teaching will come to believe in me.

21 May they all be one, just as, Father, you are in me and I am in you, so that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe it was you who sent me.

22 I have given them the glory you gave to me, that they may be one as we are one.

23 With me in them and you in me, may they be so perfected in unity that the world will recognise that it was you who sent me and that you have loved them as you have loved me.

24 Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, so that they may always see my glory which you have given me because you loved me before the foundation of the world.

25 Father, Upright One, the world has not known you, but I have known you, and these have known that you have sent me.

26 I have made your name known to them and will continue to make it known, so that the love with which you loved me may be in them, and so that I may be in them.

12 Look, I am coming soon, and my reward is with me, to repay everyone as their deeds deserve.

13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.

14 Blessed are those who will have washed their robes clean, so that they will have the right to feed on the tree of life and can come through the gates into the city.

16 I, Jesus, have sent my angel to attest these things to you for the sake of the churches. I am the sprig from the root of David and the bright star of the morning.

17 The Spirit and the Bride say, 'Come!' Let everyone who listens answer, 'Come!' Then let all who are thirsty come: all who want it may have the water of life, and have it free.

20 The one who attests these things says: I am indeed coming soon. Amen; come, Lord Jesus.

