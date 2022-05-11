Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Daily Reading for Wednesday May 11, 2022 Reading 1, Acts 12:24-13:5

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8

Gospel, John 12:44-50

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

44 Jesus declared publicly: Whoever believes in me believes not in me but in the one who sent me,

45 and whoever sees me, sees the one who sent me.

46 I have come into the world as light, to prevent anyone who believes in me from staying in the dark any more.

47 If anyone hears my words and does not keep them faithfully, it is not I who shall judge such a person, since I have come not to judge the world, but to save the world:

48 anyone who rejects me and refuses my words has his judge already: the word itself that I have spoken will be his judge on the last day.

49 For I have not spoken of my own accord; but the Father who sent me commanded me what to say and what to speak,

50 and I know that his commands mean eternal life. And therefore what the Father has told me is what I speak.

