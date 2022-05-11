Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday May 11, 2022Reading 1, Acts 12:24-13:5
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
Gospel, John 12:44-50
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Reading 1, Acts 12:24-13:5
24 The word of God continued to spread and to gain followers.
25 Barnabas and Saul completed their task at Jerusalem and came back, bringing John Mark with them.
1 In the church at Antioch the following were prophets and teachers: Barnabas, Simeon called Niger, and Lucius of Cyrene, Manaen, who had been brought up with Herod the tetrarch, and Saul.
2 One day while they were offering worship to the Lord and keeping a fast, the Holy Spirit said, 'I want Barnabas and Saul set apart for the work to which I have called them.'
3 So it was that after fasting and prayer they laid their hands on them and sent them off.
4 So these two, sent on their mission by the Holy Spirit, went down to Seleucia and from there set sail for Cyprus.
5 They landed at Salamis and proclaimed the word of God in the synagogues of the Jews; John acted as their assistant.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 67:2-3, 5, 6, 8
2 Then the earth will acknowledge your ways, and all nations your power to save.
3 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
5 Let the nations praise you, God, let all the nations praise you.
6 The earth has yielded its produce; God, our God has blessed us.
Gospel, John 12:44-50
44 Jesus declared publicly: Whoever believes in me believes not in me but in the one who sent me,
45 and whoever sees me, sees the one who sent me.
46 I have come into the world as light, to prevent anyone who believes in me from staying in the dark any more.
47 If anyone hears my words and does not keep them faithfully, it is not I who shall judge such a person, since I have come not to judge the world, but to save the world:
48 anyone who rejects me and refuses my words has his judge already: the word itself that I have spoken will be his judge on the last day.
49 For I have not spoken of my own accord; but the Father who sent me commanded me what to say and what to speak,
50 and I know that his commands mean eternal life. And therefore what the Father has told me is what I speak.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
May 10th, 2022Reading 1, Acts 11:19-26
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 87:1-3, 4-5, 6-7
Gospel, John 10:22-30
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Damien of Molokai
- St. Dymphna
- St. Teresa of Calcutta
- St. Michael the Archangel
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.