Daily Reading for Sunday, February 6th, 2022

Reading 1, Isaiah 6:1-2, 3-8 1 In the year of King Uzziah's death I saw the Lord seated on a high and lofty throne; his train filled the sanctuary. 2 Above him stood seraphs, each one with six wings: two to cover its face, two to cover its feet and two for flying; 3 and they were shouting these words to each other: Holy, holy, holy is Yahweh Sabaoth. His glory fills the whole earth. 4 The door-posts shook at the sound of their shouting, and the Temple was full of smoke. 5 Then I said: 'Woe is me! I am lost, for I am a man of unclean lips and I live among a people of unclean lips, and my eyes have seen the King, Yahweh Sabaoth.' 6 Then one of the seraphs flew to me, holding in its hand a live coal which it had taken from the altar with a pair of tongs. 7 With this it touched my mouth and said: 'Look, this has touched your lips, your guilt has been removed and your sin forgiven.' 8 I then heard the voice of the Lord saying: 'Whom shall I send? Who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I, send me.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 7-8 1 [Of David] I thank you, Yahweh, with all my heart, for you have listened to the cry I uttered. In the presence of angels I sing to you, 2 I bow down before your holy Temple. I praise your name for your faithful love and your constancy; your promises surpass even your fame. 3 You heard me on the day when I called, and you gave new strength to my heart. 4 All the kings of the earth give thanks to you, Yahweh, when they hear the promises you make; 5 they sing of Yahweh's ways, 'Great is the glory of Yahweh!' 7 Though I live surrounded by trouble you give me life -- to my enemies' fury! You stretch out your right hand and save me, 8 Yahweh will do all things for me. Yahweh, your faithful love endures for ever, do not abandon what you have made.

1 Now it happened that he was standing one day by the Lake of Gennesaret, with the crowd pressing round him listening to the word of God,

2 when he caught sight of two boats at the water's edge. The fishermen had got out of them and were washing their nets.

3 He got into one of the boats -- it was Simon's -- and asked him to put out a little from the shore. Then he sat down and taught the crowds from the boat.

4 When he had finished speaking he said to Simon, 'Put out into deep water and pay out your nets for a catch.'

5 Simon replied, 'Master, we worked hard all night long and caught nothing, but if you say so, I will pay out the nets.'

6 And when they had done this they netted such a huge number of fish that their nets began to tear,

7 so they signalled to their companions in the other boat to come and help them; when these came, they filled both boats to sinking point.

8 When Simon Peter saw this he fell at the knees of Jesus saying, 'Leave me, Lord; I am a sinful man.'

9 For he and all his companions were completely awestruck at the catch they had made;

10 so also were James and John, sons of Zebedee, who were Simon's partners. But Jesus said to Simon, 'Do not be afraid; from now on it is people you will be catching.'

11 Then, bringing their boats back to land they left everything and followed him.

Reading 2, First Corinthians 15:1-11

1 I want to make quite clear to you, brothers, what the message of the gospel that I preached to you is; you accepted it and took your stand on it,

2 and you are saved by it, if you keep to the message I preached to you; otherwise your coming to believe was in vain.

3 The tradition I handed on to you in the first place, a tradition which I had myself received, was that Christ died for our sins, in accordance with the scriptures,

4 and that he was buried; and that on the third day, he was raised to life, in accordance with the scriptures;

5 and that he appeared to Cephas; and later to the Twelve;

6 and next he appeared to more than five hundred of the brothers at the same time, most of whom are still with us, though some have fallen asleep;

7 then he appeared to James, and then to all the apostles.

8 Last of all he appeared to me too, as though I was a child born abnormally.

9 For I am the least of the apostles and am not really fit to be called an apostle, because I had been persecuting the Church of God;

10 but what I am now, I am through the grace of God, and the grace which was given to me has not been wasted. Indeed, I have worked harder than all the others -- not I, but the grace of God which is with me.

11 Anyway, whether it was they or I, this is what we preach and what you believed.

