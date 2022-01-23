Daily Reading for Sunday, January 23rd, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday January 23, 2022 Reading 1, Nehemiah 8:2-4, 5-6, 8-10

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 15

Gospel, Luke 1:1-4,4:14-21

Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:12-30

Printable PDF of Today's Reading Reading 1, Nehemiah 8:2-4, 5-6, 8-10Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 15Gospel, Luke 1:1-4,4:14-21Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:12-30

Reading 1, Nehemiah 8:2-4, 5-6, 8-10 2 Accordingly, on the first day of the seventh month, the priest Ezra brought the Law before the assembly, consisting of men, women and all those old enough to understand. 3 In the square in front of the Water Gate, in the presence of the men and women, and of those old enough to understand, he read from the book from dawn till noon; all the people listened attentively to the Book of the Law. 4 The scribe Ezra stood on a wooden dais erected for the purpose; beside him stood, on his right, Mattithiah, Shema, Anaiah, Uriah, Hilkiah and Maaseiah; on his left, Pedaiah, Mishael, Malchijah, Hashum, Hashbaddanah, Zechariah, and Meshullam. 5 In full view of all the people -- since he stood higher than them all -- Ezra opened the book; and when he opened it, all the people stood up. 6 Then Ezra blessed Yahweh, the great God, and all the people raised their hands and answered, 'Amen! Amen!'; then they bowed down and, face to the ground, prostrated themselves before Yahweh. 8 Ezra read from the book of the Law of God, translating and giving the sense; so the reading was understood. 9 Then His Excellency Nehemiah and the priest-scribe Ezra and the Levites who were instructing the people said to all the people, 'Today is sacred to Yahweh your God. Do not be mournful, do not weep.' For the people were all in tears as they listened to the words of the Law. 10 He then said, 'You may go; eat what is rich, drink what is sweet and send a helping to the man who has nothing prepared. For today is sacred to our Lord. Do not be sad: the joy of Yahweh is your stronghold.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 19:8, 9, 10, 15 8 The precepts of Yahweh are honest, joy for the heart; the commandment of Yahweh is pure, light for the eyes. 9 The fear of Yahweh is pure, lasting for ever; the judgements of Yahweh are true, upright, every one, 10 more desirable than gold, even than the finest gold; his words are sweeter than honey, that drips from the comb.

We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Luke 1:1-4,4:14-21

1 Seeing that many others have undertaken to draw up accounts of the events that have reached their fulfilment among us,

2 as these were handed down to us by those who from the outset were eyewitnesses and ministers of the word,

3 I in my turn, after carefully going over the whole story from the beginning, have decided to write an ordered account for you, Theophilus,

4 so that your Excellency may learn how well founded the teaching is that you have received.

14 Jesus, with the power of the Spirit in him, returned to Galilee; and his reputation spread throughout the countryside.

15 He taught in their synagogues and everyone glorified him.

16 He came to Nazara, where he had been brought up, and went into the synagogue on the Sabbath day as he usually did. He stood up to read,

17 and they handed him the scroll of the prophet Isaiah. Unrolling the scroll he found the place where it is written:

18 The spirit of the Lord is on me, for he has anointed me to bring the good news to the afflicted. He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives, sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free,

19 to proclaim a year of favour from the Lord.

20 He then rolled up the scroll, gave it back to the assistant and sat down. And all eyes in the synagogue were fixed on him.

21 Then he began to speak to them, 'This text is being fulfilled today even while you are listening.'

Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:12-30

12 For as with the human body which is a unity although it has many parts -- all the parts of the body, though many, still making up one single body -- so it is with Christ.

13 We were baptised into one body in a single Spirit, Jews as well as Greeks, slaves as well as free men, and we were all given the same Spirit to drink.

14 And indeed the body consists not of one member but of many.

15 If the foot were to say, 'I am not a hand and so I do not belong to the body,' it does not belong to the body any the less for that.

16 Or if the ear were to say, 'I am not an eye, and so I do not belong to the body,' that would not stop its belonging to the body.

17 If the whole body were just an eye, how would there be any hearing? If the whole body were hearing, how would there be any smelling?

18 As it is, God has put all the separate parts into the body as he chose.

19 If they were all the same part, how could it be a body?

20 As it is, the parts are many but the body is one.

21 The eye cannot say to the hand, 'I have no need of you,' and nor can the head say to the feet, 'I have no need of you.'

22 What is more, it is precisely the parts of the body that seem to be the weakest which are the indispensable ones.

23 It is the parts of the body which we consider least dignified that we surround with the greatest dignity; and our less presentable parts are given greater presentability

24 which our presentable parts do not need. God has composed the body so that greater dignity is given to the parts which were without it,

25 and so that there may not be disagreements inside the body but each part may be equally concerned for all the others.

26 If one part is hurt, all the parts share its pain. And if one part is honoured, all the parts share its joy.

27 Now Christ's body is yourselves, each of you with a part to play in the whole.

28 And those whom God has appointed in the Church are, first apostles, secondly prophets, thirdly teachers; after them, miraculous powers, then gifts of healing, helpful acts, guidance, various kinds of tongues.

29 Are all of them apostles? Or all prophets? Or all teachers? Or all miracle-workers?

30 Do all have the gifts of healing? Do all of them speak in tongues and all interpret them?

January 2022 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31