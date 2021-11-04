Daily Reading for Thursday, November 4th, 2021

If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving.

Reading 1, Romans 14:7-12

7 For none of us lives for himself and none of us dies for himself;

8 while we are alive, we are living for the Lord, and when we die, we die for the Lord: and so, alive or dead, we belong to the Lord.

9 It was for this purpose that Christ both died and came to life again: so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.

10 Why, then, does one of you make himself judge over his brother, and why does another among you despise his brother? All of us will have to stand in front of the judgement-seat of God:

11 as scripture says: By my own life says the Lord, every knee shall bow before me, every tongue shall give glory to God.

12 It is to God, then, that each of us will have to give an account of himself.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1-4, 13-14

1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?

2 When the wicked advance against me to eat me up, they, my opponents, my enemies, are the ones who stumble and fall.

3 Though an army pitch camp against me, my heart will not fear, though war break out against me, my trust will never be shaken.

4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.

13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.

14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.