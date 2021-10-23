Daily Reading for Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

Reading 1, Romans 8:1-11

1 Thus, condemnation will never come to those who are in Christ Jesus,

2 because the law of the Spirit which gives life in Christ Jesus has set you free from the law of sin and death.

3 What the Law could not do because of the weakness of human nature, God did, sending his own Son in the same human nature as any sinner to be a sacrifice for sin, and condemning sin in that human nature.

4 This was so that the Law's requirements might be fully satisfied in us as we direct our lives not by our natural inclinations but by the Spirit.

5 Those who are living by their natural inclinations have their minds on the things human nature desires; those who live in the Spirit have their minds on spiritual things.

6 And human nature has nothing to look forward to but death, while the Spirit looks forward to life and peace,

7 because the outlook of disordered human nature is opposed to God, since it does not submit to God's Law, and indeed it cannot,

8 and those who live by their natural inclinations can never be pleasing to God.

9 You, however, live not by your natural inclinations, but by the Spirit, since the Spirit of God has made a home in you. Indeed, anyone who does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

10 But when Christ is in you, the body is dead because of sin but the spirit is alive because you have been justified;

11 and if the Spirit of him who raised Jesus from the dead has made his home in you, then he who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will give life to your own mortal bodies through his Spirit living in you.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there;

2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm.

3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place?

4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive.

5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation.

6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.