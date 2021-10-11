We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, October 11th, 2021
Daily Reading for Monday October 11, 2021Reading 1, Romans 1:1-7
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
Reading 1, Romans 1:1-7
1 From Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle,
2 set apart for the service of the gospel that God promised long ago through his prophets in the holy scriptures.
3 This is the gospel concerning his Son who, in terms of human nature
4 was born a descendant of David and who, in terms of the Spirit and of holiness, was designated Son of God in power by resurrection from the dead: Jesus Christ, our Lord,
5 through whom we have received grace and our apostolic mission of winning the obedience of faith among all the nations for the honour of his name.
6 You are among these, and by his call you belong to Jesus Christ.
7 To you all, God's beloved in Rome, called to be his holy people. Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4
1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.
2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,
3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.
4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
29 The crowds got even bigger and he addressed them, 'This is an evil generation; it is asking for a sign. The only sign it will be given is the sign of Jonah.
30 For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of man be a sign to this generation.
31 On Judgement Day the Queen of the South will stand up against the people of this generation and be their condemnation, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, look, there is something greater than Solomon here.
32 On Judgement Day the men of Nineveh will appear against this generation and be its condemnation, because when Jonah preached they repented; and, look, there is something greater than Jonah here.
Get your own Bible Buy a Bible todaySelect the perfect bible for you by using the filters below to help you pick the right bible.
Most Popular Bibles
More Bible
Daily Readings
October 10th, 2021Reading 1, Wisdom 7:7-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 90:12-13, 14-15, 16-17
Gospel, Mark 10:17-30
Reading 2, Hebrews 4:12-13
More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Shop Catholic • 15% OFF
Rosaries - Jewelry under $100 - John Paul II - All Saints/All Souls
FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere
Old Testament
New Testament
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- The Rosary in English
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- The Apostles' Creed
- Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
- A Prayer Before Mass (by St. Thomas Aquinas)
LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)
We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Saints & Angels
Prayers
- Trending Saints:
- St. Francis Borgia
- St. Michael the Archangel
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Daniel
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.