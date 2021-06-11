Daily Reading for Friday, June 11th, 2021

Daily Reading for Friday June 11, 2021 Reading 1, Hosea 11:1, 3-4, 8-9

Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6

Gospel, John 19:31-37

Reading 2, Ephesians 3:8-12, 14-19



We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Gospel, John 19:31-37

31 It was the Day of Preparation, and to avoid the bodies' remaining on the cross during the Sabbath -- since that Sabbath was a day of special solemnity -- the Jews asked Pilate to have the legs broken and the bodies taken away.

32 Consequently the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first man who had been crucified with him and then of the other.

33 When they came to Jesus, they saw he was already dead, and so instead of breaking his legs

34 one of the soldiers pierced his side with a lance; and immediately there came out blood and water.

35 This is the evidence of one who saw it -- true evidence, and he knows that what he says is true -- and he gives it so that you may believe as well.

36 Because all this happened to fulfil the words of scripture: Not one bone of his will be broken;

37 and again, in another place scripture says: They will look to the one whom they have pierced.

Reading 2, Ephesians 3:8-12, 14-19

8 I, who am less than the least of all God's holy people, have been entrusted with this special grace, of proclaiming to the gentiles the unfathomable treasure of Christ

9 and of throwing light on the inner workings of the mystery kept hidden through all the ages in God, the Creator of everything.

10 The purpose of this was, that now, through the Church, the principalities and ruling forces should learn how many-sided God's wisdom is,

11 according to the plan which he had formed from all eternity in Christ Jesus our Lord.

12 In him we are bold enough to approach God in complete confidence, through our faith in him;

14 This, then, is what I pray, kneeling before the Father,

15 from whom every fatherhood, in heaven or on earth, takes its name.

16 In the abundance of his glory may he, through his Spirit, enable you to grow firm in power with regard to your inner self,

17 so that Christ may live in your hearts through faith, and then, planted in love and built on love,

18 with all God's holy people you will have the strength to grasp the breadth and the length, the height and the depth;

19 so that, knowing the love of Christ, which is beyond knowledge, you may be filled with the utter fullness of God.