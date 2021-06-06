Daily Reading for Sunday, June 6th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday June 6, 2021 Reading 1, Genesis 3:9-15

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

Gospel, Mark 3:20-35

Reading 2, Second Corinthians 4:13-5:1



20 He went home again, and once more such a crowd collected that they could not even have a meal.

21 When his relations heard of this, they set out to take charge of him; they said, 'He is out of his mind.'

22 The scribes who had come down from Jerusalem were saying, 'Beelzebul is in him,' and, 'It is through the prince of devils that he drives devils out.'

23 So he called them to him and spoke to them in parables,

24 'How can Satan drive out Satan? If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot last.

25 And if a household is divided against itself, that household can never last.

26 Now if Satan has rebelled against himself and is divided, he cannot last either -- it is the end of him.

27 But no one can make his way into a strong man's house and plunder his property unless he has first tied up the strong man. Only then can he plunder his house.

28 'In truth I tell you, all human sins will be forgiven, and all the blasphemies ever uttered;

29 but anyone who blasphemes against the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven, but is guilty of an eternal sin.'

30 This was because they were saying, 'There is an unclean spirit in him.'

31 Now his mother and his brothers arrived and, standing outside, sent in a message asking for him.

32 A crowd was sitting round him at the time the message was passed to him, 'Look, your mother and brothers and sisters are outside asking for you.'

33 He replied, 'Who are my mother and my brothers?'

34 And looking at those sitting in a circle round him, he said, 'Here are my mother and my brothers.

35 Anyone who does the will of God, that person is my brother and sister and mother.'

13 But as we have the same spirit of faith as is described in scripture -- I believed and therefore I spoke -we, too, believe and therefore we, too, speak,

14 realising that he who raised up the Lord Jesus will raise us up with Jesus in our turn, and bring us to himself -- and you as well.

15 You see, everything is for your benefit, so that as grace spreads, so, to the glory of God, thanksgiving may also overflow among more and more people.

16 That is why we do not waver; indeed, though this outer human nature of ours may be falling into decay, at the same time our inner human nature is renewed day by day.

17 The temporary, light burden of our hardships is earning us for ever an utterly incomparable, eternal weight of glory,

18 since what we aim for is not visible but invisible. Visible things are transitory, but invisible things eternal.

1 For we are well aware that when the tent that houses us on earth is folded up, there is a house for us from God, not made by human hands but everlasting, in the heavens.

