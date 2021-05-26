Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021

Daily Reading for Wednesday May 26, 2021 Reading 1, Sirach 36:5-6, 10-17

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:8, 9, 11, 13

Gospel, Mark 10:32-45



32 They were on the road, going up to Jerusalem; Jesus was walking on ahead of them; they were in a daze, and those who followed were apprehensive. Once more taking the Twelve aside he began to tell them what was going to happen to him,

33 'Now we are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of man is about to be handed over to the chief priests and the scribes. They will condemn him to death and will hand him over to the gentiles,

34 who will mock him and spit at him and scourge him and put him to death; and after three days he will rise again.'

35 James and John, the sons of Zebedee, approached him. 'Master,' they said to him, 'We want you to do us a favour.'

36 He said to them, 'What is it you want me to do for you?'

37 They said to him, 'Allow us to sit one at your right hand and the other at your left in your glory.'

38 But Jesus said to them, 'You do not know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup that I shall drink, or be baptised with the baptism with which I shall be baptised?'

39 They replied, 'We can.' Jesus said to them, 'The cup that I shall drink you shall drink, and with the baptism with which I shall be baptised you shall be baptised,

40 but as for seats at my right hand or my left, these are not mine to grant; they belong to those to whom they have been allotted.'

41 When the other ten heard this they began to feel indignant with James and John,

42 so Jesus called them to him and said to them, 'You know that among the gentiles those they call their rulers lord it over them, and their great men make their authority felt.

43 Among you this is not to happen. No; anyone who wants to become great among you must be your servant,

44 and anyone who wants to be first among you must be slave to all.

45 For the Son of man himself came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'