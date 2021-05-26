Daily Reading for Wednesday, May 26th, 2021
5 Send new portents, do fresh wonders, win glory for your hand and your right arm.
6 Rouse your fury, pour out your rage, destroy the opponent, annihilate the enemy.
10 Gather together all the tribes of Jacob, restore them their heritage as at the beginning.
11 Take pity, Lord, on the people called by your name, on Israel whom you have made your first-born.
12 Have compassion on your holy city, on Jerusalem, the place where you rest.
13 Fill Zion with your praises and your sanctuary with your glory.
14 Vindicate those whom you created first, fulfil what has been prophesied in your name.
15 Give those who wait for you their reward, let your prophets be proved true.
16 Grant, Lord, the prayer of your servants, in the terms of Aaron's blessing on your people,
17 so that all the earth's inhabitants may acknowledge that you are the Lord, the everlasting God.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 79:8, 9, 11, 13
8 Do not count against us the guilt of former generations, in your tenderness come quickly to meet us, for we are utterly weakened;
9 help us, God our Saviour, for the glory of your name; Yahweh, wipe away our sins, rescue us for the sake of your name.
11 May the groans of the captive reach you, by your great strength save those who are condemned to death!
13 And we, your people, the flock that you pasture, will thank you for ever, will recite your praises from age to age.
Gospel, Mark 10:32-45
32 They were on the road, going up to Jerusalem; Jesus was walking on ahead of them; they were in a daze, and those who followed were apprehensive. Once more taking the Twelve aside he began to tell them what was going to happen to him,
33 'Now we are going up to Jerusalem, and the Son of man is about to be handed over to the chief priests and the scribes. They will condemn him to death and will hand him over to the gentiles,
34 who will mock him and spit at him and scourge him and put him to death; and after three days he will rise again.'
35 James and John, the sons of Zebedee, approached him. 'Master,' they said to him, 'We want you to do us a favour.'
36 He said to them, 'What is it you want me to do for you?'
37 They said to him, 'Allow us to sit one at your right hand and the other at your left in your glory.'
38 But Jesus said to them, 'You do not know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup that I shall drink, or be baptised with the baptism with which I shall be baptised?'
39 They replied, 'We can.' Jesus said to them, 'The cup that I shall drink you shall drink, and with the baptism with which I shall be baptised you shall be baptised,
40 but as for seats at my right hand or my left, these are not mine to grant; they belong to those to whom they have been allotted.'
41 When the other ten heard this they began to feel indignant with James and John,
42 so Jesus called them to him and said to them, 'You know that among the gentiles those they call their rulers lord it over them, and their great men make their authority felt.
43 Among you this is not to happen. No; anyone who wants to become great among you must be your servant,
44 and anyone who wants to be first among you must be slave to all.
45 For the Son of man himself came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.'
