Daily Reading for Sunday, April 25th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday April 25, 2021 Reading 1, Acts 4:8-12

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 8-9, 21-23, 26, 21, 29

Gospel, John 10:11-18

Reading 2, First John 3:1-2



We ask you, humbly, to help. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Reading 1, Acts 4:8-12 8 Then Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, addressed them, 'Rulers of the people, and elders! 9 If you are questioning us today about an act of kindness to a cripple and asking us how he was healed, 10 you must know, all of you, and the whole people of Israel, that it is by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, whom you crucified, and God raised from the dead, by this name and by no other that this man stands before you cured. 11 This is the stone which you, the builders, rejected but which has become the cornerstone. Only in him is there salvation; 12 for of all the names in the world given to men, this is the only one by which we can be saved.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1, 8-9, 21-23, 26, 21, 29 1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever. 8 It is better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on human beings; 9 better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on princes. 21 I thank you for hearing me, and making yourself my Saviour. 22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; 23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it. 26 Blessed in the name of Yahweh is he who is coming! We bless you from the house of Yahweh. 29 Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.



Gospel, John 10:11-18

11 I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd lays down his life for his sheep.

12 The hired man, since he is not the shepherd and the sheep do not belong to him, abandons the sheep as soon as he sees a wolf coming, and runs away, and then the wolf attacks and scatters the sheep;

13 he runs away because he is only a hired man and has no concern for the sheep.

14 I am the good shepherd; I know my own and my own know me,

15 just as the Father knows me and I know the Father; and I lay down my life for my sheep.

16 And there are other sheep I have that are not of this fold, and I must lead these too. They too will listen to my voice, and there will be only one flock, one shepherd.

17 The Father loves me, because I lay down my life in order to take it up again.

18 No one takes it from me; I lay it down of my own free will, and as I have power to lay it down, so I have power to take it up again; and this is the command I have received from my Father.

Reading 2, First John 3:1-2

1 You must see what great love the Father has lavished on us by letting us be called God's children -- which is what we are! The reason why the world does not acknowledge us is that it did not acknowledge him.

2 My dear friends, we are already God's children, but what we shall be in the future has not yet been revealed. We are well aware that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he really is.