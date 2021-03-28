Daily Reading for Sunday, March 28th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday March 28, 2021 Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-7

Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-7 4 Lord Yahweh has given me a disciple's tongue, for me to know how to give a word of comfort to the weary. Morning by morning he makes my ear alert to listen like a disciple. 5 Lord Yahweh has opened my ear and I have not resisted, I have not turned away. 6 I have offered my back to those who struck me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; I have not turned my face away from insult and spitting. 7 Lord Yahweh comes to my help, this is why insult has not touched me, this is why I have set my face like flint and know that I shall not be put to shame.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:8-9, 17-18, 19-20, 23-24 8 'He trusted himself to Yahweh, let Yahweh set him free! Let him deliver him, as he took such delight in him.' 9 It was you who drew me from the womb and soothed me on my mother's breast. 17 I can count every one of my bones, while they look on and gloat; 18 they divide my garments among them and cast lots for my clothing. 19 Yahweh, do not hold aloof! My strength, come quickly to my help, 20 rescue my soul from the sword, the one life I have from the grasp of the dog! 23 'You who fear Yahweh, praise him! All the race of Jacob, honour him! Revere him, all the race of Israel!' 24 For he has not despised nor disregarded the poverty of the poor, has not turned away his face, but has listened to the cry for help.



1 It was two days before the Passover and the feast of Unleavened Bread, and the chief priests and the scribes were looking for a way to arrest Jesus by some trick and have him put to death.

2 For they said, 'It must not be during the festivities, or there will be a disturbance among the people.'

3 He was at Bethany in the house of Simon, a man who had suffered from a virulent skin-disease; he was at table when a woman came in with an alabaster jar of very costly ointment, pure nard. She broke the jar and poured the ointment on his head.

4 Some who were there said to one another indignantly, 'Why this waste of ointment?

5 Ointment like this could have been sold for over three hundred denarii and the money given to the poor'; and they were angry with her.

6 But Jesus said, 'Leave her alone. Why are you upsetting her? What she has done for me is a good work.

7 You have the poor with you always, and you can be kind to them whenever you wish, but you will not always have me.

8 She has done what she could: she has anointed my body beforehand for its burial.

9 In truth I tell you, wherever throughout all the world the gospel is proclaimed, what she has done will be told as well, in remembrance of her.'

10 Judas Iscariot, one of the Twelve, approached the chief priests with an offer to hand Jesus over to them.

11 They were delighted to hear it, and promised to give him money; and he began to look for a way of betraying him when the opportunity should occur.

12 On the first day of Unleavened Bread, when the Passover lamb was sacrificed, his disciples said to him, 'Where do you want us to go and make the preparations for you to eat the Passover?'

13 So he sent two of his disciples, saying to them, 'Go into the city and you will meet a man carrying a pitcher of water. Follow him,

14 and say to the owner of the house which he enters, "The Master says: Where is the room for me to eat the Passover with my disciples?"

15 He will show you a large upper room furnished with couches, all prepared. Make the preparations for us there.'

Reading 2, Philippians 2:6-11

6 Who, being in the form of God, did not count equality with God something to be grasped.

7 But he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, becoming as human beings are; and being in every way like a human being,

8 he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross.

9 And for this God raised him high, and gave him the name which is above all other names;

10 so that all beings in the heavens, on earth and in the underworld, should bend the knee at the name of Jesus

11 and that every tongue should acknowledge Jesus Christ as Lord, to the glory of God the Father.